Where Fashion Futures Begin: Inside the Milan Fashion Institute

What if a specialised master’s in fashion lands you in the elegant chaos of the Milan Fashion Week? You find yourself standing in The Fashion Hub, presented by the Italian Fashion Council (CNMI) – the historic, non-profit organisers of the high-profile week. The room beams with neon stairs, hot pink floors, and eclectic pieces. You witness the debut of brands and designers paving the way for industrial, environmental, and social sustainability.

These are the scenes at Milan Fashion Institute (MFI). The MFI students and alumni took centre stage at The Fashion Hub back in 2023, displaying their own fashion lines, attending talks and exhibitions. It’s a glamorous opportunity, but such events aren’t rare for the MFI crowd. Not only is it located in the epicentre of luxury and ready-to-wear fashion, but it’s also the business school of CNMI. Students practically wear their limitless connections to the world’s foremost leaders in fashion, design, and culture.

Credits: Milan Fashion Institute

MFI runs six Master in Fashion programmes that bring together creative minds from 35 countries to Via Durando 38 to master the essence of Italian craftsmanship: Branding and Communication, Licensing and Luxury Management, Retail Management and Merchandising, Law and Business Management, CSR and Sustainability, and Design Management and Product Development.

Despite the range of disciplines covered, these programmes are built on the same DNA. They are co-designed by CNMI to keep pace with the needs of leading industry brands, whether it’s branding for the digital age or designing products sustainably. The programmes are flexible in structure, combining face-to-face and online learning formats. But no matter your chosen format, you’ll be enriched by MFI’s strong global network. CEOs, fashion designers, operations directors from Milan Fashion Week, and more often come to MFI to deliver a true hands-on experience to students.

It doesn’t stop there, not when Italy is home to 85% of the global luxury fashion supply chain. Many students intern with major Italian brands, allowing them to build a network and make their mark during Milan Fashion Week. With enviable access to the world’s most powerful fashion ecosystem, it’s no surprise that MFI graduates boast a 96% placement rate.