Which designers have American’s been Googling in 2016?

If you had to guess which fashion designer American’s had typed into Google to search for in 2016, what would you go for? Much hyped Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, new Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, or how about Kenzo duo Humberto Leon and Carol Lim after their successful collaboration with H&M?

Well, the Google ‘Year in Search’ results are in and actually the most searched for fashion designer was Rachel Roy, who might be a New York-based designer, however, she topped the chart due to the speculation following the release of Beyoncé’s new album as to whether or not she was the “Becky with the good hair”.

Following Roy in the Fashion Designer search chart was Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who head up The Row and Elizabeth and James, with reality-star turned designer Angela Simmons coming in third, ahead of actress Zendaya, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Others to make the top ten included Beyoncé, who launched sportswear line Ivy Park, Anita Dongre, one of India’s most popular fashion designers, Sonia Rykiel, legendary French fashion designer who passed away this year, Ivanka Trump, daughter of the president-elect, and Kanye West.

Only four of the most popular designers searched for by Americans in 2016 are not pop culture celebrities - Roy, Dongre, Rykiel, and the Olsen twins, however, even they were former child actresses.

A stark change from the 2015 search results when Raf Simons , the former creative director of Dior, was the designer everyone wanted to know more on.

So while American’s didn’t search for the obvious fashion designers, were their fashion questions of the year as obscure?

The number one query was ‘How to cut sleeves off a shirt?’, followed by ‘How do I start modelling?’, ‘What is haute couture?’ and ‘How to wear booties with skinny jeans?’ and ‘When can you start wearing white?’.

Other questions included ‘How to become a fitness model?’, ‘What is boho?’, ‘What did people wear in the ‘90s?’, ‘How to dress like a hippie?’, and ‘How to become a fashion designer?’.

What’s interesting is that booties seem to an ongoing query as it was in the most searched for terms in 2015 and 2014.

In the UK, the fashion queries were more practical from top question, ‘How to get ink out of clothes’ to ‘How to tie a Windsor knot’, ‘How to iron silk’, ‘How to use a needle threader’ and ‘How to shrink clothes’ making up the top 5.