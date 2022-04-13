Which “Generation” Of Fashion Are You In?

Fashion always changes. As society and economy evolve, fashion also evolves and changes. Fashion is a reflection of current society, and people are always influenced by the events of the time. Here’s how fashion has changed in the past century.

The 1910s

The prevailing trend at this period is soft, flexible dresses. Due to the effects of World War I, women’s clothes were also less sophisticated and had a moderate length for ease of movement and work.

The 1920s

Jazz dominates this period so it influenced the culture as well as fashion. Women become more liberal in the way they dress and in their way of life. This period was the premise for menswear and tomboy. Women dressed in the “flapper” style and eliminated the curves of nature. This included dresses with short haircuts, feather boas, and headbands. Men wore dandy suits, suspenders and bowler hats. Until now, the jazz trend of the 20s still has a great influence on the world fashion industry.

The 1930s

In this decade, the feminine image made a comeback. Though the lines were simple, the overall effect was purely femininity with soft curves, flattering waist, blouses with large sleeves, and skirts flaring out slightly at the ankle. The style icon of this time was Marlene Dietrich, who made the long wide trousers presentable at this time.

The 1940s

World War II made fashion radically changed. There was no material available, so women had to become creative and usually made their own clothes. They made new clothes from the old, and to save on material, the clothes were especially figure-hugging. The fashion of this period had a military style, which is both simple and convenient, but also very stylish. To this day many people still like this style.

The 1950s

The style in the 50s reflected people’s happiness after a war ended. This was a time of fashion evolution for everyone. Christian Dior launched the New Look collection in 1947. It was an instant hit, with tight blouses, large petticoats and knee-length flared skirts. The fashion of the 50s was also reflected in the tweed jackets that were seen as the “fashion revolution” of Coco Chanel that also dominated the fashion trends of women at that time.

The 1960s

This decade was characterized by protest movements. What people remember most this time was due to counterculture and change in social norms. This is the time when many fashion trends explode.

One of the memorable things of 60s fashion was the introduction of the mini skirt of Mary Quant. Besides the controversial miniskirt trend at that time, one of the popular trends was the short sleeve suit with a midi skirt. Newly developed materials such as polyesters, acrylics, and shiny PVC were used in women’s clothing. From a fashion perspective, this is also a period of conflict between the new and the old.

The 1970s

This is the period when everyone had their own personal style and expressed themselves through the clothing culture, which means that fashion was extremely diverse. The 70s were known for a lot of activism and the hippie movement. Clothing during this time was very colorful. The bell bottom was still the top trend. Flared pants combined with flat heels were also a familiar image in this time. Jumpsuits, V-necks, tunics or simple super-short pants also became a trend.

The 1980s

Style in the 80s was influenced a lot by punk rock, rap, and heavy metal music. There are many fashion trends that are blooming during this time. Some significant clothing trends were sports pants, padded shoulder tops, jean jackets, and jumpsuits. This is also the era of metallic outfits, high-gloss flared pants with camisole collars, oversized shirts, midi skirts, sleek mini skirts and glittering jewelry or even polished jeans.

The 1990s

This is considered the era of genderless fashion, diversity in style and breaking all the rules. Popular culture had a considerable influence on fashion. Movements such as punk, grunge, and hip-hop spread around the world and became a fashion statement. Because of this influence, common fashion styles of the 90s included ripped blue jeans, untucked flannel, tight-fitting shirts, tight nylon quilted vests, neoprene jackets, platform shoes, fluffy boots, often in bright and neon colors.

The 2000s

Fashion in this period has a mixture of many different trends. This is the fusion of previous vintage styles, global ethnic clothing, as well as the fashions of many music-based subcultures. This decade started with the futuristic appeal of Y2K fashion that was built around the hype of the new millennium. Baggy cargo pants for men and low-rise jeans, cowl-neck shirts, cropped jackets... for women were the on-going trend. The 2000s also saw a return of the tracksuits from the 80s. This is also the time for fast fashion to rise.

The 2010s

This decade is about the representation of different subcultures. World fashion trends are the synthesis, mixing styles of the previous eras. Everything from hip-hop streetwear to contemporary fashion can be seen worn by everyone in the streets. Vintage style has become high fashion. This period saw many recycled fashions from the 1950s style poodle skirts; 1960s style skinny jeans, tunics, midi and maxi skirts, motorcycle jackets; 1970s fashion of gypsy blouses, palazzo pants, bell-bottom style pants; 1980s style baseball jackets, T-shirts with blazers, padded gilets, leggings; and the grunge style, popular in the late 80s and 90s, made a comeback this decade.

