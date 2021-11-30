Whistles partners with Refuge charity for GivingTuesday

As part of its annual charity partnership with GivingTuesday, Whistles this year has teamed up with Refuge, a charity offering specialist support to vulnerable women and children escaping domestic and gender-based violence.

Whistles will donate 10 percent of its profits after taxes and overheads on all global sales from Whistles standalone stores and online via whistles.com between 12am and 11.59pm on GivingTuesday, 30 November 2021.

Last year Whistles partnered with charities Trekstock and the Albert Kennedy Trust.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good. Born and incubated at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City, the charity is now an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.