Who are the highest paid social media influencers?

The term ‘influencer’ is now so widespread, everyone with a fashion-forward social media account can refer to him or herself as an industry influencer. But to dismiss these as mere bloggers would be marketing suicide. What influencers are wearing on Instagram and other social media outlets has created such an impact on the way that consumers shop that retailers have reached out to them for content collaborations, notes Ad Week. Furthermore, social media influencers can turn their social media skills into a bona fide job.

So how much does an influencer earn? Blogmeter, a company specialising in providing social media monitoring and analytics tools to agencies and companies, created a list of the top 10 highest Instagram influencers, a ranking resulting from its Social Influencer tool data carried out between December 12th 2017 and January 11th. 2018. Together with HopperHQ, they created a list based on their pricing data and social media managing tool.

18,000 dollars per post

In first place is beauty influencer Huda Kattan, who goes by the handle @hudabeauty and has a 25.6 million following on Instagram. Rattan’s content frequency averages 9 posts per day with an equal monthly engagement about 54 million users. She earns approximately 18 thousand dollars with a sponsored post.

In second place is model Cameron Dallas, the only male influencer In the top 10, whose cachet is equal to 17 thousand dollars per post. In third place, Jennifer Selter, fitness 'star', with 12 million followers and an engagement of 6.3 million users, who can charge up to 15 thousand dollars for a sponsored image.

The Youtubers Nash Grier and Zoe Sugg share fourth place, earning 13,000 dollars per post, while in sixth place is Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni, creator of The Blonde Salad brand. Ferragni can command a salary of 12 thousand dollars per post reaching over 40 million monthly users and 13 million followers.

Rounding out the top 10 are Julie Sariñana (10 thousand dollars per post), Aimee Song (9 thousand dollars per post), Danielle Bernstein (7 thousand dollars) and Liz Eswein (6 thousand dollars).

According to a study by IndaHash Labs, "women are the new media", with 68 percent of influencers being female, they dominate social media, influence purchase decisions and set trends. Most importantly, being an influencer is a serious profession, with many making a living out of their social media skills.

Photo credit:Huda Kattan Instagram