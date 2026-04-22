Who is actually shopping in luxury boutiques?

The velvet rope outside a luxury boutique has become as much a fixture of the world's premier shopping streets as the cobblestones beneath them. In Paris, London, Milan, and Tokyo, queues snake past flagship windows with a regularity that suggests demand has never been stronger. But step closer, and a more complicated picture emerges.

During Milan Design Week this week, a walk past the flagship stores of the city's leading luxury houses told its own story. At Prada, a pair of shorts in the window was priced at 600 euros. A small nylon bag, 2,800 euros. A hat, 560 euros. A pair of sneakers, 990 euros. These are not the headline pieces: the outerwear, the statement handbags, the runway looks that command four and five-figure sums. These are the entry-level products, the items that were once the accessible face of luxury, the pieces a fashion-conscious professional might purchase on a whim and worn for years.

That proposition has quietly disappeared.

On the streets outside, Milan is as international as it gets this week, flooded with visitors for Design Week. Yet shopping bags are conspicuously scarce. The flagship stores may be drawing foot traffic, but look more closely and the crowds are moving toward in-store events and activations rather than the till. The city is full of people who love fashion and design, and very few of them appear to be buying any.

The customer who once formed the backbone of luxury retail, the aspirational shopper, the fashion lover on a good salary, the occasional visitor to a brand they admired, has largely been priced out. What remains is a far narrower pool: ultra-high-net-worth individuals, tourists from markets where currency differentials soften the blow, and a growing cohort of younger consumers spending well beyond their means in pursuit of status.

The average shopper is now priced out

It is a shift the industry has, until recently, been reluctant to interrogate. Revenues at the major groups climbed steeply through the post-pandemic years, driven by price increases that outpaced inflation by a significant margin. LVMH, Kering, and Richemont all posted record results. The logic was straightforward: if customers kept buying at higher prices, the prices were correct.

But the correction has arrived. Several major houses have reported slowing demand, particularly in aspirational categories. Kering has issued profit warnings. Gucci has been flailing for years. Even LVMH has acknowledged softness in its fashion and leather goods division, where sales tumbled 2 percent in Q1 this year. The customers who were stretching to participate have stopped stretching.

Chanel offered a pointed illustration this month, raising handbag prices by 2–4 percent across the EU and up to 5 percent in the US, according to luxury pricing monitor Pursebop. It was not an isolated move, the Classic Flap had already seen an increase in August 2025, and the Chanel 25 followed in November. The Classic 11.12 Flap now retails at 11,700 dollars n the United States. The pricing cadence has become almost rhythmic. And while Chanel sells a lipstick for every demographic on earth, the distance between its entry-level cosmetics and its flagship leather goods has never been wider, or more telling about where the industry's priorities lie.

A high cultural cost

What is less discussed is the creative and cultural cost. Luxury fashion has historically derived much of its energy from its relationship with a broader public, the window shoppers, the magazine readers, the consumers who could not always afford the product but who sustained the desire that gave the brands their power. Price the product beyond that audience entirely, and the aspiration that underwrites the whole system begins to erode.

Some designers have begun to say so directly. In recent seasons, voices within the industry have questioned whether the value proposition at current price points is coherent — whether 600 euros for a pair of shorts represents a genuinely superior product, or simply the extension of a pricing strategy that has run ahead of reality.

The queues outside the boutiques have not disappeared. But who is in them, and how long they will stay, is a question the industry can no longer afford to defer.