Why aren't more women running fashion companies?

A new study by Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) tracks female leadership in the fashion industry. Called Unraveling the Fabric Ceiling, it reveals just 4,8 percent of women are running Fortune 500 companies.

In fashion, women make up 75 percent of store employees and 80 percent of students at fashion schools and institutes. While well-represented in middle management, female leadership is scarce at the top.

The study finds just 12.5 percent of apparel and retail apparel companies in the Fortune 1000 are led by women, compared to some 20 percent in both the utilities as well as aerospace and defense industries. In financial services, close to 18 percent of companies are led by women.

80 percent of fashion purchasing decisions are made by women

In apparel, of the 61 companies whose clothing lines are intended for women, 75 percent have predominantly male corporate teams. Meanwhile, the study finds, women make some 80 percent of all fashion-related purchasing decisions.

Much evidence supports that female-led companies are more profitable, innovative and socially responsible. According to PwC's findings, apparel companies in the top 1000 with female chief executives are almost twice as profitable as companies with male CEOs.

Barriers to advancement

The path to rising through the ranks and general advancement is impeded by a lack of CEO championship, unconscious bias, fewer women in the organisation's pipeline and societal constraints, states the report.

The vast majority of apparel CEOs have traditionally been men, suggesting there may be institutional blind spots serving to maintain the status quo, for no reason other than any real awareness of the lack of women.

Women who take a break from the apparel industry to start a family often find they have to step back in their careers when they decide to return, placing the C-suite that much further out of reach.

What can companies do?

Companies must end discrimination of opportunity, a change in recruitment practices and committing to gender diversity in hiring, succession planning and promotions. Companies must also make internal assessments. Are women leaving at a higher rate than men? Are they not being promoted in similar numbers? If so, what are the underlying reasons?

More board diversity will bring unique perspectives to the boardroom, enhance performance and improve relations with investors.

Be a change agent

One doesn't need to be the CEO to promote gender diversity, notes the report. Men can be change agents in the workplace by doing something as simple as speaking up for a female colleague who is repeatedly cut off by another male colleague at a meeting. Male managers can ensure equal consideration for women in development and promotions.

The trend line toward gender parity is clear; however, progress has been slow. Bolder actions, championed by CEOs leading with passion and sincerity, can accelerate gender balance, a business imperative.

If you don’t have gender balance on your leadership team and on your board, that’s a risk to your bottom line, to your ability to grow, to maintain and attract talent. Unraveling the Fabric Ceiling, PwC

Article and image source: Price Waterhouse Coopers report "Unraveling the Fabric Ceiling"