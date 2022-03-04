Why everyone needs a Dancing Leopard shirt dress this spring

The shirt dress is a Dancing Leopard classic. Our shirt dress collection is packed with gorgeous prints and vibrant colours, across maxi, to midi and mini lengths. Think bright florals, like poppies and tulips, that are perfect for spring. And in case you didn’t know, all of our prints are hand-drawn by our fabulous print designer, so each one is completely unique and you won’t find it anywhere else. Not a print person? Don’t worry, we also have block colour designs that are a little more low-key.

Picture: Dancing Leopard, Women SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The best thing about our shirt dresses is how versatile they are. Every style has a full button placket running from the collar to the hem, which makes them really easy to style for different occasions. For example, you could wear one of our maxi shirt dresses fully-buttoned to the office, and then button it halfway and go out for after-hours drinks. There are also lots of ways to wear our mini shirt dresses. You could throw one on with heels and wear it out-out, or team it with a chunky knit for weekend brunch. All of our shirt dresses have a chunky waist belt or tie-waist so they’re really flattering.

We’ve been perfecting the shirt dress for years, but more recently, we’ve started introducing recycled fibres into our collection. We’re so excited to announce that now, some of our cult shirt dress prints in the Dove Dress, the Alva Dress and the Jonah Dress are made from recycled polyester, which is an eco-conscious alternative to generic polyester. Just look out for the green ‘Recycled Materials’ label to see which prints are made from recycled fibres. There’s no better update to your spring wardrobe than a Dancing Leopard shirt dress, especially if it’s made from eco-conscious fabric.

Picture: Dancing Leopard, Women SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

About Dancing Leopard

Dancing Leopard is a women’s fashion brand with Ibizan roots. Founded in 2009, we now have an international website and stockists in ten countries. We’re best known for our bold colours and unique hand-drawn prints.

Picture: Dancing Leopard, Women SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand