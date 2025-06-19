Why jewellery Is taking centre stage in festival season

As the summer festival season unfolds, the fashion industry once again turns its attention to the proving ground of trend experimentation: the music field. But while wellington boots and crochet tops are a given, it’s jewellery that’s quietly becoming the most expressive—and commercially potent—layer of the look.

Pandora UK’s latest study on festival fashion habits reveals a telling statistic: the average British festival-goer begins planning their outfit more than a month in advance. This level of preparation underscores just how influential festivals have become not only as cultural events but as critical seasonal retail moments—particularly for accessories brands seeking resonance with younger, trend-hungry consumers.

According to Emma Fox, jewellery expert at Pandora, this is a moment when jewellery is no longer an afterthought but "can be the star of the show." In a season shaped by boldness and escapism, Fox suggests that “more is more” when it comes to festival accessorising—a sentiment that aligns with macro retail movements toward maximalism, self-expression, and experiential fashion.

The retail race for festival relevance

For jewellery retailers, the stakes are higher than ever. In an increasingly saturated market, capturing festival traffic is both a branding opportunity and a direct-to-consumer sales driver. "Festival style offers a rare commercial window," says one industry buyer. "It’s not about heritage or occasion wear—it’s about immediacy, identity, and virality."

The demand for statement jewellery during festival season reflects wider consumer appetite for pieces that are expressive but not necessarily timeless. This is jewellery as temporary spectacle: high-impact, high-street, and high-margin.

Retailers from Zara to ASOS are quick to flood their channels with campaign imagery featuring layered chokers, nostalgic beadwork, and marine motif styles that correlate almost exactly with the trends identified by Pandora.

The trends: A fusion of nostalgia and escapism

Pandora's research, paired with insights from Coachella's influencer circuit and early-season UK festival previews, points to five jewellery trends set to dominate 2025:

Modern Boho returns but with sharper edges. Think moto fringe meets metal hardware, as the laid-back 70s aesthetic gets reinterpreted for Gen Z through Pinterest-driven “moto boho” cues.

Gothic Glam sees a shift from soft romanticism to something darker and more theatrical. Lady Gaga’s headline performance in a spiked scarlet gown is cited as a bellwether moment, with red gemstones, blackened metals, and religious iconography likely to influence mass-market collections.

Marine-Inspired pieces speak to a wider oceanic obsession already visible in runway collections. Designers and retailers alike are diving into pearl stacks, shell necklaces, and starfish pendants, playing into coastal escapism—particularly potent for overseas festivals and beach events.

90s Revival continues to exert its hold over jewellery design, with nameplate necklaces, enamel rings, and childhood-coded beads taking the nostalgia factor into high gear. Charm bracelets, in particular, are experiencing renewed attention, their modular nature perfectly suited to the season’s spirit of personalisation.

Maximalism is not so much a trend as a permission slip. For brands, it’s an invitation to encourage customers to stack, mix, and layer existing collections into bold new configurations. For consumers, it’s an accessible way to update looks without a total overhaul.

Jewellery as strategy, not afterthought

It has become clear that jewellery is no longer a marginal upsell but a strategic anchor in festival fashion. Its relatively low cost, high visibility, and versatility make it uniquely suited to a retail calendar increasingly dictated by moments of cultural spectacle.

As Emma Fox notes, “Festival outfits are all about experimenting and being playful... it’s a safe space for everyone to wear whatever they want, away from the practicality of everyday life.” For brands, this ethos is a commercial opportunity, one that turns festivals into not only aesthetic playgrounds but vital retail battlegrounds. In the end, jewellery’s role in festival fashion speaks to a broader truth about today’s consumer: it’s not just about what they wear, but “how much of themselves” they can project through it. And few seasons, or markets, offer such fertile ground for that as festival summer.