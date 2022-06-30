Why luxury brands are partnering with cinema

Luxury brands and the art of cinema have long gone hand in hand, but it is not just the red carpet dressing of Hollywood’s actresses that has luxury executives’ attention.

Fashion houses such as Chanel and Saint Laurent are financing or partnering with the film industry’s brightest storytellers and makers to produce content of a more cinematic experience.

WWD reported Saint Laurent is producing a 30-minute film with award winning director Pedro Almodóvar and has casted Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. The film will see its costume design by Anthony Vaccarello, Creative Director at Saint Laurent.

Elsewhere Chanel confirmed it previously invested in the Lady Diana biopic Spencer, which features actress Kristen Stewart, a long time ambassador of the House.

Chanel also financed a musical starring actress Marion Cotillard as well as two feature films with Stewart, Personal Shopper and Clouds of Sils Maria. The latter project also starred Juliette Binoche, where in addition to financing Chanel also provided production with costumes, accessories, jewellery and makeup.