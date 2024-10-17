Wicked unveils fashion and beauty collabs ahead of film release

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Tony Award-winning Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ is arriving in cinemas on November 22 and like with other movies in recent years, such as ‘Barbie the Movie’ and ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, the film release is being celebrated with movie-inspired clothing, beauty and homeware collaborations.

Brands like H&M, Béis, Cambridge Satchel, Target, Wella, Kipling, Bloomingdales, and Lush have collaborated with Universal Pictures on all things pink and green to transport fans into the musical world of Oz and the story of Elphaba and Glinda, played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Vince Klaseus, president of Universal products and experiences, said in a statement: “It has been so fun to develop and expand the beloved story of ‘Wicked’ and bring these incredible characters and worlds to life through magical products and immersive retail experiences.

“Our global merchandise programme across retail and theme parks reflects the film’s empowering themes and bold iconography, paving the way for even more excitement in 2025 with ‘Wicked Part Two’. ‘Wicked’ is very special to us, and we can’t wait for fans to embrace these inspiring characters this holiday season!”

The best 'Wicked' collaborations ahead of the film release in November

Cambridge Satchel x Wicked collection Credits: Cambridge Satchel

Cambridge Satchel x Wicked

British brand Cambridge Satchel has launched a 23-piece bag and accessories collection inspired by the film’s themes and characters Elphaba and Glinda. The Elphaba-inspired designs point to the dark elegance of the character, incorporating micro-pleated velvet on signature styles such as The Mini Sophie, The Bowls Bag and The Mini Satchel, featuring the Grimmerie symbol, offering a discreet reference to Elphaba’s spell book in the film.

These pieces sit alongside bold Glinda-inspired bags, such as The Binocular Bag, made from a pink sparkly material to reflect her bubbly personality, which features the iconic ‘G’ plaque, which is worn by Glinda in the film.

Cambridge Satchel x Wicked collection Credits: Cambridge Satchel

The collection also includes a range inspired by Shiz University, the school where Elphaba and Glinda’s unlikely friendship blooms, with The Classic Satchel in Shiz Blue, reimagined with a twisted strap reflecting the Shiz ‘S’ monogram, while trunks carry subtle references to both characters and their time at the university.

Alongside the bag collection is an array of Elphaba and Glinda-inspired accessories, including bag charms, mini purses and film quote stickers, plus a leather-bound spell book and bookmark. Prices range from 45 to 525 pounds.

Carine De Koenigswarter, chief executive at Cambridge Satchel, said: “Cambridge Satchel has a proud history of identifying and aligning with culture-defining moments in cinema. Our partnership with Wicked and the Universal team is the most exciting yet.

“We are delighted The Binocular Bag in pink has been chosen to be part of Glinda’s glamourous wardrobe and are looking forward to seeing the bag on the big screen this November.”

Cambridge Satchel x Wicked collection Credits: Cambridge Satchel

Béis x Wicked collection Credits: Béis

Béis x Wicked

The Shay Mitchell-founded luggage brand Béis has launched a limited-edition ‘Wicked’ travel collection, including two bubble-inspired versions of its bestselling Rollers, in a new iridescent ombre finish, alongside four brand-new bag silhouettes - The Wicked Weekender, The Wicked Tote, The Wicked Backpack and The Wicked Toiletry Kit, each sold in green, pink and black, and crafted from durable vegan leather.

Each item features unique Wicked-themed charm zip pulls, which are removable for added versatility. The collection also includes a new key leash, a card wallet, and a mirror. Prices range from 68 to 378 US dollars.

Béis x Wicked collection Credits: Béis

Paul Tazewell for Target collection Credits: Target

Target launches collection with ‘Wicked’ costume designer Paul Tazewell

American retailer Target is launching more than 150-movie-inspired products to celebrate the release of ‘Wicked’ in November in most of its stores and online. Nearly 70 percent of those items will only be available at Target, including limited-edition pink and green Stanley Quenchers, a special version of the soundtrack on vinyl and an apparel and accessories line created by the film’s award-winning costume designer, Paul Tazewell.

The exclusive Paul Tazewell for Target collection features apparel, accessories, shoes and home items for adults and kids, including black-stripe cardigans inspired by ‘Shiz University’ uniforms and ‘Wicked’ ‘W’ sweaters, alongside kids’ dresses, graphic tees and a ‘Sky is the Limit’ hoodie.

From November 3, Target will also have immersive Oz-themed shop-in-shops within most of its stores featuring a dedicated and enchanting space to explore the assortment, inspired by the movie’s scenes and characters.

Wicked shop-in-shops in Target (CGI) Credits: Target

H&M x Wicked

Fashion retailer H&M has released a 12-piece capsule ‘Wicked’ collection, inspired by the Land of Oz and the film's main characters, including graphic T-shirts and sweaters, a black dress with spaghetti straps, a draped top, and a sharp-shouldered blazer. The collection also includes accessories, such as a handbag, earrings and a belt emblazoned with a ‘W’.

The collection is available in selected H&M stores and online.

H&M x Wicked collection Credits: H&M

Kipling x Wicked collection Credits: Kipling

Kipling x Wicked

Handbag and accessories brand Kipling has joined forces with Universal Pictures’ ‘Wicked’ on an exclusive collection featuring six styles - a backpack, two convertible crossbody bags, a tote, a handbag, and a wristlet.

The styles are offered in green and pink gradient nylon and a black, sparkling glitter material, and feature Kipling and Wicked logos printed on the interior linings of the 100 percent recycled polyester light pink fabric. The collection also has a collectable Kipling’s monkey keychain decorated in green and pink and wings, similar to the flying monkeys seen in the film.

The Kipling collaboration launches on October 30 with prices starting at 29 pounds.

Kipling x Wicked collection Credits: Kipling

Wella x Wicked

Beauty brand Wella Professionals has unveiled its first-ever global co-branded partnership with a major motion picture to celebrate ‘Wicked’. The hair and nail care set, available exclusively at Ulta locations, features Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue, OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum and a limited edition Wicked comb. The kit is worth 70 US dollars and retails for 45 US dollars.

Wella Professionals x Wicked - Spellbonding Hair & Nail Repair Kit Credits: Wella Professionals

Camilla x Wicked

Australian fashion brand Camilla has unveiled three new prints inspired by the ‘Wicked’ universe in a collection featuring 85 styles for women, men and children, including bomber jackets, silk dresses and gowns, along with printed shirts, shorts and tees.

Launching on November 13, each piece in the collection features bespoke, graphic prints that are unique to both the ‘Wicked’ and Camilla brand aesthetic, drawing inspiration from Elphaba and her journey to the Emerald City. The ‘Defy Gravity’ green and gold print features quotes from the movie and Elphaba’s iconic hat combined with classic Camilla motifs of leopard print and features.

Camilla ‘Made in Oz’ collection Credits: Camilla

The ‘Totally Ozmopolitan print is inspired by the feminine beauty of Glinda with motifs of bubbles, butterflies, florals and tarot cards on a shimmering pink background, and the ‘Munchkinland’ is a whimsical print that brings together the icons of the friendship between Glinda and Elphaba, celebrating the magic of an enchanted realm in blue skies, rainbows and tulip fields.

“I am always drawn to travel, finding inspiration wherever I go. Our journey to the vibrant world of Oz is a visual feast. My in-house design team and I were granted unprecedented access to the ‘Wicked’ archives, and we have captured something essentially powerful and beautiful,” said Franks. “I strongly believe in empowering young women, and this story of friendship, empowerment and loyalty is particularly resonant for me.”

F21 x ‘Wicked’ dresses

Fashion retailer Forever 21 has launched web-exclusive sequin jersey dresses, one for Glinda and one for Elphaba. The variety-inspired knit jersey dress is available in pink for Glinda and black for Elphaba.