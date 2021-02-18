Winner of the NEW FACES AWARDS 2020 as Best Fashion Designer HELENE GALWAS presents new Capsule Collection Terra Madre

The Capsule Collection IV Terra Madre AW21/22 by HELENE GALWAS, winner of the BUNTE NEW FACE AWARD 2020 as best upcoming fashion designer, is a declaration of love to Mother Earth and the warm colors she produces. Noble brown tones dominate this high-quality Capsule Collection, a shimmering green sets the highlight.

The sophisticated cuts reflect the elegant signature of HELENE GALWAS, with flowing, carefully selected fabrics and a noble mix of materials.

"Wearable Couture" is the focus of the German start-up fashion label, which always produces with sustainability in mind.

The collection includes key pieces like material mix sweaters made of wool and organza, but also sensational pieces like floor-length silk dresses or timelessly beautiful silk blouses.

The label "HELENE GALWAS" was founded in 2018 by Helene Galwas and Katja Popp, who have been close friends for over 12 years. The two complement their skills in the industry perfectly. Katja is responsible for the operational structure, Helene for the creative direction. For over a decade, Helene has been making custom pieces for her clients in her studio in Hanover. To this day, all pieces are designed in Hanover and then hand-sewn in Poland.

HELENE GALWAS designs only two capsule collections a year to set a clear statement against fast fashion. She breaks fashion seasonalities and creates collections that convince with timeless designs that do not follow trends. Focused on excellent craftsmanship, heavy emphasis on sustainability and high quality - these pieces are made with love. All capsule collections succeed in merging casual, business and evening styles - offering their customers absolute flexibility and freedom.

More information via www.helenegalwas.com / sales@helenegalwas.com

Photo credit: Helene Galwas New Faces Award: @wolfgangwilde