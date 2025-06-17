With Barbour, WP Lavori bets on legacy

At this season’s Pitti Uomo, the mood at WP Lavori in Corso’s stand is quietly assertive. The Bologna-based distributor, long known for its curatorial approach to heritage brands, projects 80 million euros in revenue for 2025, according to Italy's Pambiance News. It is a signal that its steady, brand-led strategy is resonating even amid wider market volatility.

While many fashion businesses chase novelty or scale, WP’s commitment to legacy labels like British outerwear brand Barbour and Baracuta is delivering double-digit growth. Barbour, with its iconic tartan and durable storytelling, continues to thrive under WP’s Italian distribution, a testament to the power of consistency in brand management. Baracuta, by contrast, is in a phase of redefinition. Since appointing British designer Daiki Suzuki as creative director last year, the label has embraced its archival DNA with renewed energy, exemplified by the launch of its UK-made G18 jacket.

WP said Investment in retail is also accelerating. Barbour’s Milan flagship has been expanded and re-situated in Corso Genova; a new store in Rome follows later this year. Baracuta, too, will relocate to a more prominent space nearby.

Cristina Calori, WP’s founder and president, said success lies in recognising the distinct life cycles of each brand, and nurturing them accordingly, reported Pambianco. In a moment when many heritage labels risk dilution through overexposure, WP’s restraint may be its most modern trait.