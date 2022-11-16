Wolford unveils collaboration with Sergio Rossi

Two staples of the Lanvin Group are teaming up on a capsule collection, skinwear and hosiery specialists Wolford and luxury footwear label Sergio Rossi.

The capsule collection, available from November 16, combines both companies' 70 years of heritage and expertise, explains Wolford in the press release, and embodies the “craftsmanship, femininity, contemporaneity and elegance” they are both known for.

Silvia Azzali, chief commercial officer at Wolford, said in a statement: “Sergio Rossi and Wolford represent a perfect synergy, both been defining the bottom half of the body for nearly a century. A natural progression, symptomatic of our ever-increasing fashion influence, combining strengths to offer ever more creative product value.”

Image: Sergio Rossi x Wolford

Billed as a “day-to-night” collection, the seven-piece line is a tribute to the craftsmanship of a pair of Sergio Rossi shoes, which requires 120 steps and 14 hours of work and a pair of Wolford tights that receives more than 20 checks and 15 percent of productivity dedicated only to quality control.

The result is a sensual and provocative capsule designed under the creative direction of Evangelie Smyrniotaki, artistic director at Sergio Rossi, featuring suspender tights, socks and tights embellished with crystals, and formfitting, colourful tights in Lycra. There are also two skinwear jersey jumpsuits, one with a heart-shaped front, while the other has a classic roll-neck front with an open back. While “stay-up” over-the-knee length knit boots complete the collection.

Wolford continues to push designer collaborations with Sergio Rossi tie-up

The partnership is marked by a dedicated campaign inspired by Helmut Newton, the photographer who worked with both companies throughout his career. Shot in New York City, the campaign celebrates femininity, independence and empowerment of the human body featuring model Cate Underwood.

Smyrniotaki added: “Paying homage to maestro Helmut Newton by reinterpreting his art through the testaments of both brands with whom he partnered is a dream come true, bringing his legacy and our fashion destiny round in full circle, forging modern transcending looks he would surely have admired.”

This is the latest designer collaboration from Wolford. In recent years it has linked up with Mugler on a 12-piece skinwear capsule and shoe designer Amina Muaddi on a collection spanning hosiery and socks , as well as ready-to-wear styles such as skin-tight dresses and bodysuits. It has also collaborated with Alberta Ferretti, GCDS and Adidas to boost brand awareness and reach new customers.

The Sergio Rossi x Wolford capsule collection will be available at both companies’ websites and selected stores worldwide. Prices range from 85 pounds for the suspender tights to 785 pounds for the over-the-knee boots.

