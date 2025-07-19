Women’s footwear SS26 trend predictions

Footwear manufacturing is predominately done in China these days and as of this writing, the costs of tariffs importing into the USA are unknown. However, we now know what consumers are looking for and what will most likely be on offer for SS26.

In keeping with other parts of the fashion industry, macro trends in footwear have slowed down in recent seasons. As we have witnessed recently, SS26 themes in clothing signal a nostalgia for past stylings, and in particular, the the ‘preppy’ looks made popular in the 1980s. Looking even further back, historical romance driven by popular TV shows like Bridgerton and the Gilded Age has engendered an interest in exquisite materials and textures.

On the other hand, as travel to the East becomes more popular, consumers are gravitating towards that which is earthy and raw in the natural world. Finally, gender fluidity still resonates, with women donning menswear looks. The appropriate footwear is needed to accompany these trends in apparel.

Dancing Feet

Inspiration for these ballet-influenced slippers comes from the Regency dancing shoes of TV show Bridgerton, last year’s micro trend ballet-core and the stylings of footwear designers like Sandy Liang. Materials will include soft leather, coated knit and metallic thread in a variety of colors.

Borrowed From the Boys

Gender fluid dressing continues to resonate, and along with it, menswear-inspired footwear styles. For SS26 they get a feminine twist. For example, a lace-up can be rendered in a transparent mesh material. Penny loafers and monk shoes can get interesting color washes and updated details such as off-kilter toe caps and low backs.

The Yacht Club

Last year’s preppy looks move forward into SS26 to include boating classics like deck shoes. Trending sneakers continue to be low riders. Techno thongs look best when color-blocked. Jelly’ and other similar textures will be popular.

Craft Work

Consumers are gravitating toward artisanal looking strappy summer sandals reminiscent of their Asian travels. Materials include detailed leather and vegan leather, woven straw and raffia in natural or spicy colors. Soles are either flat or on narrow platforms.

