Womenswear accessory trends for SS21

Consumer desire for meaningful products sees accessories imbued with a sense of craftsmanship, be it the ingenuity and fun of a home-based project or a celebration of traditional artisanal techniques. A more practical mindset also sparks ideas around dual-functionality and multi-purpose qualities, allowing accessories to transcend categories and seasons.

Duo Function Accessories

As consumers seek out products that ‘do more,’ luxury accessories become ever more multifunctional. Focus is around time spent outdoors with picnic hamper references and matching water bottle attachments. Practical pieces incorporate protective, performance elements that can be adjusted with changing climate conditions.

Remade DIY Luxury Pieces

The trend for crafting and DIY projects inspires the homemade aesthetic applied to fine jewellery. Found objects and heirloom components are strung together to create new pieces whilst metalwork comes with a more randomly shapes, hand finished feel. Proportions are chunky for an oversized statement look.

The Luxe Eco Nomad

Taking inspiration from global craftsmanship, knitted and woven accessories retain a premium feel through artisanal constructions and soft, tactile materials. An eco-conscious feel permeates the natural colour palette and untreated fabric finishes with an emphasis on celebrating the imperfections associated with handmade items.

