Womenswear colour trends on the SS21 runways

The rise of eco-consciousness and the importance placed on sustainability inspires colours that reflect these key consumer mindsets. A prevailing sense of optimism for the future, at odds with current circumstances, also comes through in these quiet yet uplifting tones.

Quiet Eco Pastels

As eco and sustainability themes permeate everything this season, pastel tones become quieter with a calming sensibility. Soft, washed hues are more intelligent, less chemically dyed with a softer feel and a considered environmental focus.

Cautiously Optimistic Yellow

With attention turning to the future, the SS21 palette is imbued with cautious optimism. Acting as a precursor to future events, fashion’s answer introduces a new wearability and subtlety to yellow shades. Earthy undertones applied to tactile fabrications offer a soothing uplift in uncertain times.

Eco Peach

Designers are taking the popular peach trend of previous seasons and giving it a softer, eco spin for SS21. Whitened finishes, sunglow tints and pale tangerines are a merging of classic pinks and yellows, offering the same versatility as traditional neutrals.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Fall Winter 2020-21 Key Colour Directions report, featuring all the essential shades from the FW20-21 collections. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.