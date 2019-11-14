Womenswear shoe brand Ego launches kidswear

Manchester-based womenswear shoe brand Ego has launched a kidswear range.

Aimed at girls aged between 5-12 years old, the Mini-Me range features 17 stylish shoes, including chunky military and cowboy boots, day-to-night ballerina pumps, and knitted long boots to sparkly party shoes, which coordinate with Ego’s latest womenswear collection. The collection is a nod to the autumn/winter catwalks, featuring high shine patent, animal prints and pop pom details in a palette of classic black, bold red and sparkly pink.

The launch is accompanied by a new campaign, shot with global influencer Lou Teasdale and her 7-year-old daughter Lux at their London home.

Prices for the 34-piece collection range from 19.99 pounds - 34.99 pounds.

Co-founders of Ego shoes, Adeel Fiaz and Usman Riaz, said in a statement: “We’ve seen a huge rise in the Mini-Me trend, particularly in footwear. Designer brands such as Fendi, Sophia Webster and Gucci are brilliant examples of the growing opportunity in the market as it taps into the demands of the increasingly style-conscious parent. Due to the rate at which children’s feet grow, we want to cement ourselves as the go-to online brand for parents, providing stylish and quality footwear, at an affordable price.

“Social media is Ego’s highest revenue driver and we believe it will be extremely influential in driving demand for the new kidswear range. We hope to expand into a summer range next year and our ability to meet the customer demand for new trends will keep us ahead of our competitors.”

In January, Ego reported a 78 percent jump in revenue for 2018 to 10 million pounds , citing an increased focus on its social media channel, which generated 2.5 million pounds.