Woolrich celebrates American culture and lifestyle with its SS24 collection

With its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection, Woolrich celebrates American culture and lifestyle by reinterpreting the brand's heritage into garments designed to suit both urban and outdoors contexts. The collection features three themes that follow the flow of the seasons, from the first hints of spring to full summer: City Climbers, Americana Sailing and Weekender.

City Climbers

The first theme, City Climbers, is dedicated to those who don’t compromise on performance, even in the city. Boasting a sophisticated look & feel inspired by the world of trekking, it blends two worlds into casual-tech garments conceived for people who live the city with dynamism. Technical details and high-performance fabrics enhance pieces such as the women's Printed Cordura Parka, with its abstract camo pattern, and the men's Trail Printed Jacket, where striking prints distinguished by shades of urban colours evoke the American trails, exuding dynamic and radiant energy. Also unique to this drop are the water-repellent and breathable garments made of Pertex®, a soft and ultra-lightweight high-performance fabric.

Credits: Picture: Woolrich, courtesy of the brand

Credits: Picture: Woolrich, courtesy of the brand

Americana Sailing

The second release of the season is Americana Sailing, a visual narrative of America's East Coast, with its suggestive coastlines jagged with inlets. Navigation and water are the key traits and can be immediately distinguished in the re-release of archive garments such as the Waxed Coat in both women's and men's versions.

In the women's collection, nautical inspiration translates into a sophisticated mix of stripes and bright colours, and fabrics that are padded yet also ultralight and waterproof, as in the Over Gore Jacket made of Gore-Tex®, which blends delicate silhouettes with technical details typical of regatta clothing. The men's section flaunts reinterpreted preppy style combined with authentic maritime aesthetics, boasting garments with contrast striped patterns as well as vivid solid-colour pieces such as the Cruiser Bomber.

Credits: Picture: Woolrich, courtesy of the brand

Credits: Picture: Woolrich, courtesy of the brand

Weekender

Finally, the latest release is Weekender, designed for the peak of the season – warm, sunny days spent outdoors, immersed in the extraordinary beauty of nature. Stylised flowers and plants come to life on garments such as the men’s Tropical Print Overshirt and the women’s Chine’ Linen Hooded Jacket, while natural, muted tones create a harmoniously balanced interplay of light, such as the one embodied, for instance, by the Cotton Twill Tie Dye Overshirt. This drop represents an escape to a sensorial and quiet place in which to explore the potential of the universe as influenced by nature.

Credits: Picture: Woolrich, courtesy of the brand

A new journey into Woolrich's DNA that spans across research, prints, colours, fabrics and performance.