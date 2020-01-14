Woolrich Fall/Winter 2020 Men’s Collection

Woolrich introduces high-end functionality fusing urban attitude with a polished aesthetic.

A world-recognized leader in the outerwear segment, Woolrich approaches their collection structure from a new perspective in order to satisfy the increasingly dynamic lifestyles of their consumers. However, the ultimate goal remains the same: Woolrich keeps you warm, dry and protected in all conditions.

DROP 1: Injected with urban practicality, Drop 1 is designed to guarantee outstanding versatility. Working with a concise color palette of timeless black, sand, blue and red tones, the brand developed a range of outerwear essentials, ranging from puffers crafted from both ripstop and waterproof polyester, to sporty Gore-Tex mountain jackets and easy-chic city coats. Featuring Thermore padding, a mackintosh and a blazer offer Woolrich’s signature take on the sartorial look.

DROP 2: When temperatures start dropping, Woolrich comes to the rescue. Nylon and ripstop puffers, Teton Canvas anoraks and super comfortable down-filled jackets in Stretch Fabric find their place next to the brand’s signature Arctic parkas. These have been developed in a color palette of classic tones, spanning from dark green, sand, brown and black to the brightest shades of blue and red. Laminated finishes bring high-tech refinement, while the use of the innovative Eco Ramar fabric reflects Woolrich’s commitment to more sustainable processes.

DROP 3: In keeping with the brand’s rich heritage, the great outdoors inspires Drop 3’s signature look. Buffalo Check inserts pop up on reversible parkas, padded shirts and vests, while the iconic Arctic parka is presented in gray wool and peppered with a plaid pattern. Gray and green camouflage motifs lend a cool vibe to the weather-resistant Storm Jacket, crafted from high-tech Gore-Tex fabric.

DROP 4: The Woolrich Arctic Parka Series Fall Winter 2020

Woolrich celebrates 190 years of history presenting the Fall Winter 2020 Arctic Parka Capsule: an evolution of the iconic Arctic Parka, that is deconstructed and re-designed in three re-engineered piece, and three distinctive concepts - Luxe, Tech and Eco - each of which perfectly embodies the brand’s signature combination of innovation and urban style.

LUXE

The Luxe Arctic Parka is the finest expression of this highly practical yet polished aesthetic. Crafted from charcoal wool tweed with uncompromising performance thanks to Storm System® technology by Loro Piana, this design reveals multiple pockets to carry a wide range of necessities, as well as a detachable hood.

The Luxe Pack adds an element of luxury along with high performance. Refined and considered details found in the linings and trims of these styles convey an understated, yet highly functional elegance.

TECH

The Tech Arctic Parka delivers innovation to the urban sophisticate. Constructed from Gore-Tex®, it’s breathable, waterproof and wind resistant. Graphene, an innovative, multi-purpose material which is stronger than steel, antibacterial, anti-static, super light and regulates body temperature, is incorporated into the insulation and lining.

The Tech Pack is built for the urban environment. Designed to the support the needs of a demanding commuter, these styles combine innovative fabrics and functionality to protect those with active lifestyles, without sacrificing on style.

ECO

The Eco Arctic Parka is constructed from the highly functional Byrd Cloth®. Originally created for Admiral Richard E. Byrd’s US Antarctic Expedition in 1939, this eco version is made from 100% organic cotton and due to its particular construction, is both water and wind resistant. The lining is made from 100% recycled polyester, insulation is provided by recycled down and the buttons are made from beetroot.

The Eco Pack is made from 100% organic-cotton that is naturally water & wind resistant. These garments are constructed with sustainable components like recycled performance polyester zippers.