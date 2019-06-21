WOOLRICH KID spring / summer 2020

Vibrant colours, outdoor inspiration and performing fabrics: the spring/summer 2020 Woolrich KID collection gives a playful wink in the direction of its senior counterparts and adheres to the same key message: “Woolrich keeps you dry, warm and protected”.

Functionality remains as a fundamental aspect of the Woolrich offering: waterproof and windproof Pertex, lightly padded garments and all the while providing the ideal degree of warmth. You will also find details that support the versatility and comfort of the little ones.

For the boys, icons such as the Sierra JKT and the Mountain JKT are depicted in primary colours: red, blue and yellow. Together, they add a dash of exuberance and a touch of contemporaneity to these heritage items from the archive. Catering to diverse needs, from the daily routine to exploring the outdoors, the offer also includes light down jackets, multi-layered jackets and breathable garments.

The girl’s collection, in comparison - is composed of subtler tones: from beige to pink along with some scarlet red accents. The volumes are softer and in contrast to the check pattern - they create a sporty-chic style that is also suitable for occasions that are more formal. Notably, the Magnolia JKT, which is both water repellent and windproof, features visible chevron quilting and the Camelia Short JKT offers a more relaxed and urban fit.

Together with fun graphics and contrasting tape, color blocking guarantees a simple yet high-impact look.