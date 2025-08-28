Work in Fashion: Discover premium employers shaping the industry's future

Fashion is shaped by heritage, innovation and the people who bring both to life. From French elegance to American sportswear icons, from luxury houses to bold streetwear players, every brand carries a unique story, and each one offers a different way to grow a career. Behind timeless designs and trend-setting collections stand teams of professionals who combine craftsmanship with curiosity and passion with performance.

For those looking to take the next step, the opportunities are as diverse as the industry itself. In this article, FashionUnited spotlights employers who are not only shaping the future of style, but investing in the growth and well-being of their people.

Fred Perry

Working at Fred Perry means being part of a brand that has shaped culture for over 70 years. From the first sweatband to the Laurel Wreath polo embraced by Mods and Britpop fans alike, the label has always stood for individuality and authenticity. Today, its people carry that spirit into a global community that still blends sport and style like no other.

Credits: Image: Fred Perry

Clarks

Clarks’ employees build on nearly two centuries of craftsmanship, from a Somerset workshop in 1825 to a brand that now sells 50 million pairs annually. Best known for the Desert Boot, Clarks has consistently merged heritage with innovation. Joining the company isn’t just about shoes, it’s about shaping the future of timeless design.

Clarks storefront Credits: Clarks

Lacoste

At Lacoste, people are at the heart of its mission to combine French elegance with sporting spirit. The brand thrives on inclusivity and self-expression, encouraging staff to grow through creativity and collaboration. With the iconic crocodile as its emblem, Lacoste invites both customers and employees to “play with elegance.”

Credits: Lacoste

GANT

Curiosity and authenticity drive careers at GANT, just as much as quality and reinvention define its collections. What began in 1949 with shirts is now a global fashion house with a presence in more than 70 markets. Employees are part of a brand that has been redefining American Sportswear for decades.

Credits: Sam Kane

Balibaris

Balibaris offers its team the chance to shape a lifestyle brand rooted in cinematic inspiration and refined design. Known for timeless silhouettes and subtle details, the French label champions balance and understated modernity. Working here feels less like following trends and more like creating enduring style.

Credits: Balibaris

McArthurGlen

The mission at McArthurGlen is clear: create world-class retail destinations that inspire millions of shoppers. With 23 designer outlets across Europe and Canada, the company’s scale is international, but its culture is people-first. Employees are encouraged to grow, thrive and set new standards in the outlet shopping experience.

Credits: McArthur Glen

White Stuff

At White Stuff, it’s the people who keep the brand moving, sociable, collaborative and entrepreneurial in everything they do. Known for playful prints and thoughtful details, the company has expanded since 1985 into a distinctive lifestyle brand with international reach.

White Stuff store in Glasgow Credits: TFG London

Yours Clothing

Fashion at Yours starts with fit, not compromise. Employees are united by a mission to make women of all sizes feel confident, with collections ranging from UK size 14 to 40. From everyday essentials to occasion wear, the brand is changing what inclusivity in fashion looks like, and those who work here are at the forefront of that change.

Credits: Yours Clothing

