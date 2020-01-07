Work that shop! - Expert Workshops during Modefabriek trade show 26-27 January 2020

On Sunday 26 and Monday 27 January 2020, Modefabriek returns for a packed winter edition at Amsterdam RAI. Expect two days bursting with new collections, trends, inspiration and encounters. What’s more, Modefabriek has flourished into the leading location to brush up on your contemporary entrepreneurship know-how. We’re here to help retailers stay on top of their game! Register now for one or more Expert Workshops for your entire team.

WORK THAT SHOP

Starting with this edition, we’re bringing a fresh twist to our educational offerings: our Experts will be holding 30-minute practical workshops offering advice on subjects ranging from the latest social media tips and tricks, content creation and sustainability to e-commerce and other invaluable tools. If you’ve still got specific burning questions or wishes related to your business following a workshop, stick around for a 1-on-1 Expert session. Don’t miss out on your free knowledge update! These are just a few of the Expert Workshops on offer:

Retail Mindset Training Program by Judith Berger from Training Retail

A workshop focusing on the importance of staff training. After all, your staff are in direct contact with your customers. Judith highlights habits and behavioural patterns and makes you and your team aware of how these come across to customers. In this introductory session, learn how your business can deliver the ultimate customer experience.

Moneymaking Customer Experience by Melvin van Tholl from Bloody Believers

The retail landscape is changing dramatically, so get yourself ready for the future! Discover the pitfalls and possibilities in this new consumer age, where everything is about ease and experience. Melvin travels the globe on the hunt for the most successful retail pioneers. Be inspired!

Video For Webshops by Moriam Hassan Balogun from Orangevine

Moriam is no stranger to the Modefabriek Learn program, and that’s for good reason. She’s second to none when it comes to convincing us of the value of video for online stores, and she uses engaging examples to show what’s possible and how you can get stuck in yourself. It’s easier than you may think, and it delivers guaranteed results.

Head to Modefabriek.nl for an overview of all Expert Workshops and register you and your team. Limited spaces available, so don’t delay!