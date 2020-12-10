WORKINGMENBLUES launches direct manufacturer-to-client digital fabric showroom

WORKINGMENBLUES, a manufacturer of fancy fabrics and premium garments with its headquarters in Amsterdam, has recently introduced its Digital Fabric Library .

With the arrival of the pandemic, the fashion industry has been forced to adapt and innovate. Most trade shows, catwalks, and even fitting rooms are going digital.

At WORKINGMENBLUES, a small team has taken this matter into their own hands and launched the first independent manufacturer-to-client online fabric library where clients can directly select and order their favourite swatches from a collection of over 1000 special in-house designed fabrics.

The Digital Fabric Library showcases all WORKINGMENBLUES fabrics in high-res with all technical data available. The user can target their search on the season, materials, ecological certification, technique, design, colour, weight, and width. Following this, clients can select fabrics and create focussed favourites boards. Quality swatches can then be requested to be delivered right to their doorstep.

Initially focused on Ready-to-Wear garment manufacturing, light woven and outerwear, WMB produces in China and the Baltics, with MOQs as low as 100 pieces. In 2017, the company decided to align vertically into textiles, by offering exclusively designed fabrics to their existing RTW-clientele as well as new customers.

The company, that designs its fabrics in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and produces them in Hangzhou, China, is currently working on its SS22 collection which is targeting to carry a minimum of 50% ecologically certified fabrics of around 250 total creations.

Aleks Kuijpers, Founder at WORKINGMENBLUES noted, “The industry is going digital, and in order to stay relevant and accessible on a global scale, we need to adapt to the new ways of working. Working with some of the best-known fashion houses in the premium sector from New York, Paris, and Amsterdam means that our focus is on short-lead times as well as environmental responsibility. By launching our digital fabric library, we are not only able to take a step towards our goal of reducing our ecological footprint but also make our collections more visible thus allowing operations to accelerate.”

WORKINGMENBLUES works on a first-come-first-serve basis, meaning that once a fabric has been selected for bulk order by a client it is taken out of the collection and safeguarded for exclusivity. The company also offers the availability to work on customised designs to meet individual demands and allowing a more flexible creative process.

If interested in discovering the fabric collections in person, WORKINGMENBLUES’ showroom is located in Amsterdam. Additionally, the fancy fabric specialist has representing agencies carrying their collections in the following geographical regions; Seoul, South-Korea (BOEM INC.), New York and Los Angeles, United States (Chesler & Associates), Milan, Italy (The New Flower di Nicola Pandolfi).