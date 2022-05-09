World of Rubirosa

THE BRAND

Swiss brand RUBIROSA makes beautiful footwear for elegant escapism. Made in Italy, RUBIROSA loves quality, sustainability and quiet luxury. Each shoe is an icon, made to last, crafted with style. RUBIROSA helps shape a new modern dress code.

Created by dreamers, RUBIROSA dreams of a perfect world. The best products for the planet are products that endure. The brand is inspired by Porfirio “Rubi” Rubirosa, a real-life adventurer whose elegance, passion and non-conformist character informs every stitch. Rubi loved life. RUBIROSA is an invitation to live a life of enhanced refinement.

FINE SHOES THAT FIT LIKE LOVE

Our goal is to produce Italian handmade sneakers that change the way you think about fashion, while demonstrating unrivaled comfort and competitive pricing. At RUBIROSA, we also take pride in our approach to design and a relentless drive to combine the conventional elements of handmade sneakers with today’s trends. In other words, we’re all about reviving forgotten values and combining these principles with modern design.

And there’s so much more behind our name and ethos. RUBIROSA inspires people to celebrate the moment and live with the same sense of style, authenticity and enjoyment of life as Porfirio Rubirosa. At one time, this infamous icon was known as “the World’s Playboy” and a charming, chivalrous and stylish man of high intellect. Porfirio was also known for his ability to exude and embrace joy, and often through his stylish attire.

PORFIRIO RUBIROSA

Life and Love in the fast lane

The famous Latin American was a style icon and the last great playboy of the twentieth century. Among the jet set of the forties and fifties, Rubirosa was considered the “ultimate man’s man”. He played polo, loved women, piloted aeroplanes, drove racing cars and searched for sunken treasure in the Caribbean. It’s no wonder that this man-about-town inspired Ian Fleming to create James Bond.

Porfirio Rubirosa’s glamour and sparkle remain captivating to this day. His consummate sense of style, for example, defines the exclusive men’s fashion of RUBIROSA – an equally willful Swiss label with the highest claims of quality, which embraces the same philosophy on life as its Latin American namesake.

We believe that sharing this “joie de vivre” can make life more meaningful and our handmade sneakers are designed to help you capture such moments. But it’s also the passionate RUBIROSA fans that bring our sneakers to life. They inspire and humble us with a creativity that helps us re-imagine the look and feel of our handcrafted sneakers.

At RUBIROSA, we aim to be an industry leader and a leading light in the world of handmade sneakers. Our unique business model is geared toward merchants and online sales, while a climate neutral approach is evidenced in everything we do.

By the way, Pofirio Rubirosa once said “I will risk everything to avoid being bored”.

And so will we.

