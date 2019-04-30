World Retail Congress. Where ideas go global

The 2019 edition of World Retail Congress will be held on 14-16 May 2019 in Amsterdam, focusing on the key theme “High Velocity Retail”.

The event will feature more than 170 speakers presenting original ideas and engaging in stimulating debate to help shape the future of the global retail industry.

Speakers include Federico Marchetti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP, Judith McKenna, President & CEO, Walmart International, Rodney McMullen, Chairman & CEO, Kroger, Juliet Anammah, CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Marc Rosen, EVP & President of DTC, Levi’s, Carol Hamilton, Group President, L’oréal USA, Arthur Huang, Founder & CEO, Miniwiz, Dr Beau Lotto, Founder & CEO, Lab of Misfits, Neelendra Singh, Senior VP Global DTC & Franchising, Adidas Group.

The Congress brings 1400 attendees from 55 countries together for three days of insight, inspiration, actionable intel and high-level networking.