Wrangler targets Gen Z with LoveShackFancy denim capsule

Wrangler, part of Kontoor Brands, and LoveShackFancy will launch a 19-piece limited-edition womenswear denim collection on August 5, with prices ranging from 79 dollars to 239 dollars.

Wrangler x LoveShackFancy collection Credits: Wrangler

The capsule pairs four Wrangler denim fits carrying bow embroidery alongside the brand's classic "W" stitching with denim bustier tops finished with a bow-shaped zipper, trucker and oversized jackets, a shirt dress modelled on snap shirts, a floral-print overall, and tees and sweatshirts featuring a cowgirl graphic. Vintage washes and blush tones run through a collection the two brands say was inspired by summer nights at a state fair.

Wrangler x LoveShackFancy collection Credits: Wrangler

"This collaboration feels incredibly special because it brings together two iconic brands in a way that feels both nostalgic and new," said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy.

"We loved weaving our romantic world into Wrangler's incredible denim heritage through florals, lace, and feminine details. There is something so magical about a state fair... the lights twinkling overhead, the music in the air, that feeling that the night could go on forever. We wanted to capture that spirit of nostalgia, adventure, and romance in a collection that's equal parts western charm and LoveShackFancy."

Wrangler x LoveShackFancy collection Credits: Wrangler

Holly Wheeler, vice president of global marketing at Wrangler, tied the collaboration to the brand's womenswear ambitions. "This collection is a love letter to summer, written in florals and feminine detail," she said.

Wrangler x LoveShackFancy collection Credits: Wrangler

"It reflects our commitment to growing the Women's business by creating collections that feel both authentic to Wrangler and undeniably relevant to today's consumer. We took our iconic denim and western heritage and gave it a romantic rewrite—bringing together timeless craftsmanship with a fresh, fashion-forward perspective that resonates with a new generation of women, particularly Gen Z."

Wrangler x LoveShackFancy collection Credits: Wrangler

The collection makes its in-person debut at LoveShackFancy's new boutique at The Summit in Birmingham, Alabama, which opens on Friday with a 10am ribbon cutting and a country fair offering custom embroidery, carnival games and sweet treats.

Wrangler x LoveShackFancy collection Credits: Wrangler

LoveShackFancy, founded in 2013, operates 31 boutiques across the US and London and sells through 450 retailers, having previously collaborated with Victoria's Secret Pink, Gap, Target, Stanley, Pottery Barn and Bogner.

This article was written with the assistance of AI.