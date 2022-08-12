YKK Accessories Award: Ruixin Wang, Ravensbourne University London

Graduate Fashion Week 2022 returned to London in June to place a spotlight on emerging fashion talent from across the country, and YKK was there to celebrate the very best graduates with a modern directional approach to accessories, from shoes, bags and belts to millinery and jewellery.

The YKK Accessories Award always attracts strong and diverse talent, and the 2022 winner was Ruixin Wang, a fashion accessory design graduate from Ravensbourne University London. Wang impressed the judges with her innovative exploration between accessories and the body. Her ‘New Cannibals’ collection plays with aprons as a representation of hierarchical stakeholders in consumerism and features aprons that turn into other products such as a tablecloth and gloves, as well as transforming into a tote bag.

On why Wang was the worthy winner, Japanese fashion designer and GFW judge Kei Kagami, said: “I was delighted to find something conceptual and intellectual from GFW. Ruixin Wang’s idea is unique and original. I believe it made the collection more interesting and creative. Besides looking at the actual items, they are nicely manipulated into physical beauty, despite being very experimental.

“Her challenge against creation should be highly appreciated also. I also appreciate the course at Ravensbourne University, which brought her work to this level; it is very impressive. It can remind us of the importance to see fashion in a more academic way as education. I sincerely congratulate both Ruixin and the course for achieve these points.”

To learn more about Wang’s winning graduate collection, YKK chatted to the emerging designer about what her win at GFW meant to her, why she is passionate about accessories and her plans for the future.

What made you want to be a fashion designer?

This industry creates pieces for people with different styles to express their individuality. No limitations, no labelling, no prejudice, no right and wrong, only acceptance and respect are what I have been taught and experienced in this industry so far.

I believe the fashion industry has more freedom, tolerance, and forgiveness than other industries in expressing personalities and values. For me, it is synonymous with freedom of thought. Therefore, I feel comfortable using design as a tool to express my ideas and opinions.

Image: Ruixin Wang

Why are you so passionate about accessories?

I think future accessory has enormous potential; it isn't just for decorating the body anymore. It could be muti-useable, functional, or even become part of our body. It could be anything. The possibilities are unlimited, and it’s a blank space left for us to explore and fill in. That’s why I chose this pathway.

What inspired your graduate collection that won the YKK Accessories Award?

I like to explore the relationships and possibilities between accessories and the body, and explore the hypothetical situations that humans may evolve into in the future. For my collection, I settled on a background story on the future of human lifestyles and the evolution of the body caused by social issues such as inequality in the social hierarchy, famine, and environmental pollution.

I started to think, will humans be involute in cannibals to solve the global social issues in the future. With these unsolved problems? Where will we be in the upcoming future, to be the one who holds the knife or the one on the table? How we would live with that situation is what I'm genuinely concerned about. So, the whole project is focused on exploring the many possibilities for the evolution of the human body and the possibility of humans eating the bodies of their kind in the future?

Can you talk us through your signature pieces?

‘New Cannibals’ is an accessory collection that plays with aprons as a representation of hierarchical stakeholders in consumerism. The entire collection is made of latex, the same as human skin to the touch. Each main design transforms from an apron to another product type, such as gloves, table, table cloth, etc., with additional touches such as finger cutlery/gloves.

The most significant piece is called: the Shared Aprons Bag, which is made up of two aprons and tablecloths. This bag unfolds as two aprons attached to a tablecloth and folds up with snap poppers to create an oversize tote bag. When unfolded, people are joined by the aprons and the tablecloth to enjoy the meal together.

Image: Ruixin Wang

What did it mean to you to win the YKK Accessories Award?

I feel very honoured to have won this award from YKK, it was just the kind of good news I needed most. Winning this award has given me more confidence in myself and the area of accessories that I am researching.

Why did you choose to study at Ravensbourne University London?

When I learned out about the university, I realised that it offered much more than just a degree but was more industry-focused by combining marketing with creativity. The tutors also guide each person according to their strengths, which is precisely what I needed.

What was the most valuable thing you learned in your course?

The most important thing I have been taught is to keep challenging and pushing myself further when designing and making. Also, keep exploring the limit, and finding your style is the key.

Image: Ruixin Wang

What are your plans now that you've graduated?

Through my three years of study at Ravensbourne, I realised that I am interested in functional art. Between the artistic aspects of performing art and commercial products. After graduation, I will further develop this concept in my postgraduate studies in London.

Like other fashion students, I do, of course, dream of creating my influential brand. I know that this is particularly difficult for new designers. I want to work for a favourite design brand first to learn how to combine design inspiration with marketing more effectively and run a brand wisely. I will also continue producing interesting and meaningful designs to build my portfolio.

What advice would you give someone considering studying fashion?

This industry is full of desires and temptations, always believe in yourself and remember your beginning in fashion, don't lose yourself in the market by trying to fit in with it.