YKK Europe to Unveil Exclusive Spring-Summer 2025 Collection at Première Vision Paris

YKK Europe is thrilled to announce its participation in Première Vision, Paris, scheduled from February 6th to 8th, 2024, at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre. Positioned as a key exhibitor at Hall 4, Booth 4D116, YKK Europe is set to unveil its highly anticipated SS25 collection, showcasing cutting-edge designs and tailor-made solutions.

Building on the theme of eco-conscious fashion, YKK's SS25 collection introduces an array of exclusive products that align with the evolving needs of the market while emphasising environmental sustainability and circular economy principles.

Tailor-Made Solutions:

In response to the growing demand for personalised and exclusive solutions, YKK® presents a methodology that aims to create tailor-made products. Embracing digitalisation, YKK® offers a bespoke service that involves collaboration from the initial feasibility study to the product's ultimate development. This personalised approach ensures that customer needs are not only met but exceeded, resulting in truly unique and exclusive solutions.

Innovative Products:

YKK® will showcase a diverse range of innovative products, including variations of the renowned EXCELLA® zipper. From EXCELLA® with organic cotton ribbon to EXCELLA® NATULON® made from stainless steel, visitors to the YKK® booth can explore different options available for customisation and application styles.

Engaging Workshops and CSR Initiatives:

YKK Europe, beyond showcasing its Spring-Summer 2025 collection, will host engaging planning workshops in both English and French. These sessions aim to provide valuable insights into YKK's diverse product ranges, accompanied by discussions on Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

"We are thrilled to participate in Première Vision Paris, showcasing our new Europe SS25 collection and engaging with our valued customers. The introduction of tailor-made solutions reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," stated Clemence Lefebvre, Project Manager of Marketing and Communication at YKK France.

Visit YKK Europe at Hall 4, Booth 4D116, to explore the exclusive Spring-Summer 2025 collection and immerse yourself in the future of fastening solutions. For more information about YKK® and its innovative products, please visit YKK Digital Showroom .