YKK Launches “YZiP® Light” Aluminum Alloy Zipper for Cotton Pants

YKK Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Matsushima; hereafter, YKK) has launched YZiP® Light, a lightweight aluminum alloy zipper for cotton pants, with sales beginning in late March. The introduction of YZiP® Light expands YKK’s zipper portfolio—led by the flagship YZiP® copper alloy zipper—providing customers with greater flexibility to meet diverse garment needs.

YZiP® Light delivers a weight reduction of approximately 50%*1 in comparison to the YZiP® copper alloy zipper for jeans. At the same time, sliding resistance has been reduced by approximately 15%*2, and lateral pull strength has been improved by approximately 26%*3 compared to a conventional aluminum alloy zipper. This enables YKK to offer a zipper optimized for cotton pants and similar garments with a fabric thickness of 0.6 millimeters or less that do not require washing processes.

The pressed aluminum slider used by YZiP® Light incorporates YKK’s proprietary molding technology, which enables press processing of aluminum—previously considered difficult due to the material's inherent properties. It also achieves the same appearance and functionality as the semi-automatic slider used in the copper alloy YZiP® zipper.

Credits: YKK

Furthermore, with the establishment of coloring technology for aluminum elements, YKK plans to expand its selection of color variations beyond the conventional silver and antique silver to include new options, such as gold and antique gold.

This product is a NATULON® zipper that uses recycled material for the tape. Approximately 25% of the cut zipper (15 centimeters) is made from recycled materials by weight.

Comment from Terry Tsukumo, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy Division, Global Sales Headquarters, YKK Corporation

YZiP®, which we developed in 1966, has been beloved by customers all over the world as a zipper for jeans for many years, and is one of the products which has played an important role in YKK’s development into a top global zipper brand. For our newly launched YZiP® Light, we brought together YKK’s technological capability to meet the demands for lightness and maneuverability required by zippers for cotton pants. Through the development of the pressed aluminum slider, YZiP® Light has overcome conventional challenges and achieved a balance of lightweight construction, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. In addition, we are contributing to sustainable manufacturing by promoting the use of the NATULON® zipper–which features tape made from recycled material, while also considering how to reduce our environmental impact.

YKK will continue to align with market needs and the values that society demands and promote product development aimed at even greater functional improvements.

*2: Compared with a traditional aluminum alloy zipper (YARNC-39 DS14GS1), based on YKK internal testing

*3: Compared with a traditional aluminum alloy zipper (YARNC-39 DS14GS1), based on YKK internal testing