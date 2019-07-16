YKK leads the way in sustainability with Natulon® range

Reducing the impact on the environment has been one of the guiding principles of YKK since 1994, way before sustainability became an ever-present buzzword. The company’s founding philosophy is the ‘Cycle of Goodness’, meaning that corporate responsibility, transparency and respect for the world we live in define every business and management decision and reflect YKK’s ambition to contribute to a sustainable society through its core business activities and products.

In every aspect of the value chain, from raw material procurement to the finished article, YKK follows the most stringent ecological and ethical standards, considering not only the impact on the environment, but also the health, safety, and human rights of its workers. As part of this, the company regularly conducts evaluations to improve its sustainability efforts in line with its goals.

YKK is working to eliminate hazardous chemicals from the manufacturing process. YKK has also introduced a number of key steps to reduce environmental impacts, including the launch of ECO- DYE®, a waterless Zipper Dyeing Technology which reduces the amount of water used in the zipper dyeing process to almost zero.

YKK has also introduced a number of sustainable products, spearheaded by Natulon®, which are resource-conserving, recycling-oriented zippers made from PET bottles, old fibre and other polyester remnants. Natulon® is developed with 2 kinds of systems using both chemical and material recycling and is designed to reduce the environmental impact through reduced energy consumption, CO2 emissions, use of crude oil and industrial waste. Chemical recycled Natulon® zippers are perpetually recyclable and therefore perfect for customers who want to increase the recycled content of their products.

Natulon® will be showcased at various exhibitions throughout 2019, including Premiere Vision in Paris, and Lineapelle in Milan, as well as the London Textile Fair.

About YKK

Founded in 1934 by Tadao Yoshida in Japan, YKK stands for Yoshida Kogyo Kabushikikaisha. Today, YKK is synonymous with innovation and technology and can be seen on many of the world's leading fashion and accessory products. The company develops and produces a range of fastening solutions, including zippers, hook-and-loop fasteners, fabric tapes and plastic products, snaps and buttons for all fashion applications and leather goods, technical garments, furnishings, trims for the automotive sector and more. Its’ state of the art technology and unrivalled reputation has made YKK one of the world's market leaders for fastening productions.

