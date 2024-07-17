YKK London Showroom Announces Winner of YKK Accessories Award at Graduate Fashion Week 2024

The YKK London Showroom is proud to announce Stephanie Daley from Nottingham Trent University as the winner of the prestigious YKK Accessories Award at Graduate Fashion Week 2024.

The YKK Accessories Award, sponsored by YKK, aims to nurture the next generation of talented accessories designers across categories including millinery, footwear, bags, belts, and jewellery. The award recognizes students who bring a modern approach, demonstrate a strong research foundation, understand future design trends, showcase innovation and creative expression, and provide detailed design development.

Stephanie's winning collection, entitled "Future Terrains," impressed the judging panel with its powerful visual impact, innovative integration of bags into clothing items, and transformative nature. Her work uniquely combines knowledge of both clothing and bag design, suggesting new possibilities for accessory design.

When asked about the inspiration behind her collection, Stephanie shared, "My final collection, 'Future Terrains' is a testament to the masculine urge to survive. Set in a bleak, dystopian environment, the blend of clothing with accessories prioritises utilitarian functionality and aesthetic. The concept plays with the narrative of male overcompensation, which I've represented through an unnecessary number of fully functional bags and modular elements between the garments."

Credits: Stephanie Daley

Kei Kagami, one of the judges, commented, "Stephanie's work truly embodies the spirit of the YKK Accessories Award. Her approach to accessories is very interesting and unique. As a fashion student, she's imagined accessory work that only a fashion designer could conceive, combining knowledge of both clothes and bags in a way that suggests a new direction for accessory design."

Phillip Robert Patterson, another judge and founder of P.R.Patterson, added, "Stephanie's collection stood out for its overall visual impact and her confident presentation. Her designs feature changeable silhouettes that work for different markets and personalities, showcasing innovation and creative expression."

Stephanie's collection demonstrates exceptional craftsmanship and forward-thinking design. She explained, "The two looks have a combined 246 interchangeable options. All of the silhouettes derive from deconstructed backpacks and military bags as a physical representation of hyper-functionality. The curved panels in the jackets derived from reconstructing backpack strap outlines and building them into jacket blocks."

As the YKK Accessories Award recipient, Stephanie’s collection will be featured at the YKK London Showroom this September.

The judges also highly commended runner-up Lily Baker for her innovative bag collection with an original concept.

The YKK Accessories Award reinforces YKK's ongoing commitment to fostering new design talent and promoting sustainable innovation in the accessories sector. Stephanie's vision for the future aligns with this commitment, as she plans to "focus on technical and functional design" and eventually start her own brand "specialising in modular and functional design."

Credits: Stephanie Daley

About YKK®

Since its founding in Tokyo in 1934, YKK® has set industry standards for quality, service, value, and innovation in the production of zippers, plastic hardware, hook and loop fasteners, webbing tapes, and snap and buttons. With integrated production and supply systems in 72 countries and regions worldwide, YKK® aims to contribute to a sustainable society through its products and manufacturing operations.

“YKK” and “YKK Little Parts. Big Difference.” are registered trademarks or trademarks of YKK CORPORATION in Japan and other countries/regions.