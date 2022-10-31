YKK London Showroom re-launches student workshop with deadstock sample sale on November 2

The global zipper manufacturer YKK is inviting students to return to its London showroom for a free student fastening workshop offering advice about zips, snaps, buttons and more.

The launch event ‘Deadstock day’ will take place on November 2 and will feature a sample sale of deadstock items and a workshop introducing fastenings. On the day, fashion designer Kei Kagami will also run a ‘creative use of zippers’ demonstration and will be on hand to answer student questions about their ideas and projects.

The fastening workshop will begin at 12pm, followed by Kei Kagami’s presentation at 2pm.

The workshops, running during the academic year, will offer students a technical overview of zippers and other fastening products, alongside demonstrations of their functionality, and how and where they should be attached. YKK will also showcase specific machinery required for attaching the zippers and fastenings.

At the end of the workshop, students will go away with the knowledge to help them be creative with small details in their designs, how to make the best choice for their design, and be inspired on how to use accessories and hardware in different ways.

YKK will prepare students for their future jobs in the industry by sharing how the supply chain works and how to order these items in the future. The brand supply zip samples during the workshop and offer students a discount if they wish to place a bespoke order.

Katie Doherty, product specialist and student advisor at the YKK London showroom, explains: “The YKK student fastening workshop is an intriguing and informative workshop that enables students to get knowledge and advice from an expert in zippers and trims.

“We are advocates for championing eco-conscious design and our workshop encourages inventive ways to create their garments or accessories, either using YKK items or not. Sometimes our idea of designing in a sustainable way is using materials we already have, which can be limiting but this can be a good challenge of finding a solution and making an even better design, instead of ordering new materials.”

To register to attend the launch event or to book a workshop, students and schools need to contact Katie at: londonshowroom.yeu@ykk.com

www.ykklondonshowroom.com/students-schools