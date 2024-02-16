YKK London Showroom to Showcase Accessories of Activism Project by Shelter Boutique and Artist Jo Cope

The YKK London Showroom is delighted to announce the upcoming exhibition of the Accessories of Activism project, a powerful collaboration between Shelter Boutique and artist Jo Cope. This unique art exhibition will be displayed in the YKK London Showroom window, showcasing the fusion of two impactful Shelter projects – 'Wherever I Lay My Hat' and 'Shoes Have Names'.

Originally presented at London Craft Week, both projects ingeniously connect international and UK-based designers with individuals who have experienced homelessness. The aim is to narrate their stories through the lens of craft. This exhibition marks the first time that both projects will be showcased together, celebrating the positive impact of Shelter's advice and support services.

‘Accessories of Activism’ invites a diverse range of designers and artists to collaborate with individuals who have faced homelessness, creating a platform for people to express their stories and future hopes through artistic mediums. The exhibition sheds light on issues such as evictions, unfit housing conditions, landlord problems, and homelessness, intending to raise awareness on a broader scale.

The exhibition will be launched in the YKK London Showroom window from February 15 to align with London Fashion Week to maximise exposure and increase awareness. Jo Cope, the artist behind the project, emphasises the importance of these Accessories of Activism, stating, "They illustrate the power that fashion can have in confronting and raising awareness for important social issues." And YKK London Showroom Creative Advisor Kei Kagami mentioned “In October 2020, I had the opportunity to attend the "Shoes Have Names" exhibition at Boutique by Shelter. I not only appreciated the exhibition physically but also found it to be a deeply meaningful experience on a mental level. The exhibition left a profound impact on me, and I wished that more people could have had the chance to see it. Unfortunately, it took place during a pandemic-related break, and I imagined that many people might have missed the opportunity to visit. Despite this setback, I felt a strong desire to showcase the exhibition at the YKK London Showroom in the future. I wanted a wider audience to have the chance to experience the meaningful display. Last year, when the YKK London Showroom began operating at full capacity, I took the initiative to discuss this idea with Jo Cope in September. I was delighted that both Jo and Richard responded positively to the proposal. The idea even evolved to incorporate another exhibition, "Wherever I Lay My Hat," organised by them. The prospect of combining these exhibitions was indeed exciting.”

The Accessories of Activism project has garnered attention internationally, having previously toured in Belgium at The House for Contemporary Art, Design, and Architecture. It also gained recognition on BBC News when exhibited at The New Brewery Arts in Cirencester.

Richard Hudson, Retail Marketing Manager at Shelter, expressed the significance of the project: “Accessories of Activism brings together two exhibitions we ran at our flagship Shelter Boutique in Coal Drops Yard. We connected people who had faced homelessness with artists and skilled crafts people to interpret their stories and bring them to life in new ways. Currently, over 309,000 people in England are homeless. Around half of them (140,000) are children. That’s more people homeless in England than ever before. Through these pieces, we believe fashion can have a positive impact, helping highlight our unjust housing system. This is Fashion for Social Change.”

The YKK London Showroom is proud to be a part of this impactful initiative, using its platform to support and amplify the voices of those who have faced homelessness. The Accessories of Activism exhibition promises to be a thought-provoking and socially conscious display during its three-month residency.

In loving memory of Daniel Charkow, Dan was a rising star in the shoe industry and our friend and collaborator on the Shoes Have Names project. Dan sadly passed away on January 28th 2024, his exceptional talents and beautiful personality is a great loss to us all.