YKK London Showroom Unveils Exclusive Digital Showroom Collaboration with London College of Fashion

YKK® is proud to announce the launch of its latest collaboration with London College of Fashion, marking an exciting fusion of innovation, sustainability, and creativity. As part of a year-long partnership, YKK® selected and sponsored six exceptionally talented final-year students, challenging them to push the boundaries of design using YKK® products. The result was six unique and modular designs, each telling its own unique story.

For the first time, these designs have been brought to life, in both physical and digital spaces. The physical garments are currently on display at YKK's creative hub in the window of the YKK London Showroom in Shoreditch, offering an up-close look at the garments. Simultaneously, each piece has been meticulously scanned in 3D and can be explored virtually through the YKK Digital Showroom website, alongside video interviews with the students, allowing a global audience to experience the creations in an immersive new way.

The project went live in January during an exclusive launch party at the YKK London Showroom. The newly graduated designers presented their work, shared insights into their creative processes, and demonstrated how YKK® products played a pivotal role in the construction of their designs. This event celebrated not only the culmination of months of work but also the boundless potential of digital fashion in today and tomorrow's industry.

Credits: Isabelle Winn-Jones, YKK

Visitors can now explore the designs in depth through the YKK Digital Showroom website. Here, you can find detailed profiles on each of the six talented designers: Hannah Dye, Jiarui Shi, Isabelle Winn-Jones, You Wu, Siyuan Liu, and Eden Sherry. Each profile offers an in-depth look into the creative concepts behind their work and showcases the innovative use of YKK® fastening solutions. This digital experience allows viewers to see how the concepts have come to life and understand the craftsmanship behind each piece.

“We are incredibly excited to finally unveil this collaboration, featuring innovative designs showcased both physically at our YKK London Showroom and digitally for a global audience.” said Burcu Surer, the YKK London Showroom manager, “This project celebrates the creativity and craftmanship of emerging designers and underscores our commitment to supporting new talent in the industry, all while highlighting the innovative use of YKK’s fastening solutions. Visit the YKK Digital Showroom to explore the 3D-scanned designs.