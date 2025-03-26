YKK® Publishes its Third Edition of the Sustainability Journal, Showcasing Global Innovations in Environmental Responsibility

YKK®, a global leader in fastening solutions, proudly announces the publication of Sustainability Journal Volume 3, the latest edition of its annual report detailing its worldwide efforts in sustainability. With key initiatives spanning Europe, North America, and Asia, this edition highlights YKK’s latest advancements in circular design, carbon neutrality, reduction of environmental footprint, and responsible manufacturing as part of its long-term Sustainability Vision 2050.

The CYCLE OF GOODNESS®: YKK’s Corporate Philosophy

The CYCLE OF GOODNESS® is the corporate philosophy established by YKK’s founder, Tadao Yoshida, who believed that “no one prospers without rendering benefit to others”. It expresses the fundamental belief of the YKK Group.

Tadao Yoshida firmly believed that business belongs to society. As an important member of society, a company survives through coexistence. When the benefits are shared, the value of the company’s existence will be recognized by society.

When pursuing his business, Mr. Yoshida was most concerned with that aspect and sought a path leading to mutual prosperity. He believed that using ingenuity and inventiveness in business activities and constantly creating new value would lead to the success of clients and business partners and make it possible to contribute to society. This principle, known as the CYCLE OF GOODNESS®, has always served as the foundation of YKK’s business activities. We have inherited this philosophy and established it as the YKK® corporate philosophy.

A Transparent Look at YKK’s Sustainability Progress

The third edition of the Sustainability Journal offers a comprehensive update on YKK’s initiatives and milestones, reinforcing its ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable future. The publication details the company’s advancements in waste reduction, renewable energy usage, and eco-conscious manufacturing, all designed to inspire industry-wide change.

Credits: YKK

Highlights from the Sustainability Journal:

Mono-Material Detachable Buttons and Rivets (UK Focus): YKK Türkiye has introduced recycled and fully recyclable, easy-to-remove shank buttons and rivets, simplifying garment recycling and reducing metal waste, supporting circular fashion initiatives in Europe.

REVECOL®: Upcycling Used Cooking Oil for Sustainable Dyeing: In partnership with Patagonia and ERCA, YKK® has adopted an innovative dyeing agent made from discarded cooking oil, with a significant lower environmental impact against conventional dyeing agents.

Net Zero Milestones In 2023, YKK® reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 56.2% compared to a Fiscal Year 2018 baseline, with 37 facilities worldwide now operating on 100% renewable energy.

Biodiversity and Ecosystem Restoration: YKK’s Center Park project in Kurobe, Japan, continues to thrive, restoring native flora and fauna while serving as a model for sustainable manufacturing.

Brass Recycling Initiative (USA Focus): YKK’s foundry in Macon, Georgia, has recycled over two million kilograms of brass scrap since 2008 and acquired the Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) certification in 2023, advancing the company’s circular economy efforts and contributing to sustainable manufacturing in North America.

A Continued Commitment to Sustainability

For nearly 90 years, YKK® has been guided by its “Cycle of Goodness” philosophy, believing that businesses should contribute positively to society and the environment. The publication of Sustainability Journal Volume 3 reaffirms YKK’s dedication to transparency, innovation, and leadership in sustainable manufacturing.

To read Sustainability Journal Volume 3 and explore YKK®’s latest sustainability initiatives, visit the website.

About YKK®

Founded in 1934, YKK® has set the standard for quality and innovation in fastening solutions. Operating in 72 countries and regions, YKK® continues to lead the industry with its commitment to sustainable manufacturing and social responsibility.