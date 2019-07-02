YKK to showcase emerging talent Wataru Sato in new exhibition

YKK is renowned for supporting and promoting emerging design talent and for its next exhibition in its London Showroom on Commercial Street, the world's largest zipper manufacturer will be hosting Japanese shoe designer Wataru Sato with an interactive installation this summer.

Sato will be highlighting his ‘Akaito’ collection of sculptural footwear designs featuring red threads, across the YKK showroom as an installation and a striking window display from July 1 - August 9.

YKK’s showroom in the heart of Shoreditch is a haven for the brand’s extensive collection of zips and products, and most recently showcased an exhibition by British Asian artist and activist, Pins, who presented an interactive ‘Zippy Lippy’ installation connecting zippers and fine art to start a conversation on consumerism, mental health, and social media. Other previous exhibitions have focused on the brand’s 10-year collaboration with the ITS emerging designer contest, Chau Har Lee’s evolving shoe collection and Jana Zornik’s Extra/Ordinary Rituals collection.

Commenting on YKK’s upcoming Wataru Sato installation, Kei Kagami, YKK Europe Limited Ambassador, said over e-mail: “I first saw his work at the ITS fashion competition in 2015. I remember I was very impressed by his YKK project with the idea of using an unusual YKK product called 'Cosmolon'. It was very interesting and unique and I highly appreciated the originality, his talent and his attitude.

“Then he sent me some images of his first shoe collection and I appreciated his collection, it was even more sophisticated and professional, while still showing something edgy and creative by adding a few conceptual pieces.”

Kagami added: “Then last December, he presented the collection in Tokyo, and when I saw the pictures of the presentation, it looked more like an installation rather than a collection and I thought it could be very suitable for the YKK London Showroom so I asked him if he could do something special for the YKK window display.”

Five Minutes With…Wataru Sato ahead of his YKK exhibition

What can we expect from your first exhibition in London?

Wataru Sato: “I’ll show my previous collection ‘Akaito’ and I have made some objects with interesting elements. These are related with ‘Akaito’ and it will help to increase the understanding of my collections back story. I have also used YKK product, as a creator material, it always inspired me.”

What made you want to be a footwear designer?

"I don’t know what actually, maybe because I didn’t want to be "a designer,” I just wanted to be “a shoemaker”, but I can’t stop designing, expressing my thoughts and feelings. And now I am.”

Your shoes have a futuristic and traditional Japanese quality about them - what inspires your designs?

"I am brimming with curiosity. Many things inspire me, especially from the culture. When I develop my design I always consider the form, which is making them look futuristic or something that I don’t imagine with human feet form. And, when I was a child, my grandmother always made or remade some clothes for me, that’s one source of starting my craft and how important it is for me.”

Each of your pieces looks very unique - how long does it take to craft your designs? “The time depends on the collection but for Akaito collection it was around two years. The reason why I had a gap from the previous collection and the previous one was quite good because I needed to make it better.”

What's your relationship with YKK?

“Materials inspire me always. YKK creates fascinating materials for all creators including me. There are many interesting products in YKK and it stimulates me.”

Are there any collaborations or collection launches on the horizon?

“I’m planning a new collection - it will be shown in November this year in Seoul.”

Who would be your dream collaboration with?

“I can’t think of any particular name now, but I want to collaborate with people from different genres, like a contemporary artist or novelist.”

The YKK x Wataru Sato exhibition will run from July 1 - August 9 at the YKK London Showroom on Commercial Street.

Images: courtesy of Wataru Sato