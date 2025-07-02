YKK (Türkiye) A.Ş. Wins Red Dot Award 2025 in the Sustainable Design Category

YKK (Türkiye) A.Ş. is rewriting the rules of sustainable design with its revolutionary Recycled Mono-material Detachable Button & Rivet. This breakthrough innovation recently earned the prestigious Red Dot Award 2025 in the Sustainable Design category, a testament to YKK (Türkiye) A.Ş commitment to excellence and environmental responsibility.

The Red Dot Award recognises outstanding design, and this year a jury from various disciplines, carefully inspected and selected the award winners.Their careful selection has not only earned our achievement a spot in the Red Dot Yearbook 2025 but also secured a display for our product at the renowned Red Dot Design Museum in Essen and across various digital platforms. A memorable moment unfolded at the Kingpins Show in Amsterdam, where we proudly presented the official Red Dot Label – Winner 2025, highlighting our ongoing commitment to sustainable design.

This milestone is rooted in our bold Sustainability Vision 2050, unveiled in 2020, which sets the goal of transitioning to 100% sustainable textile raw materials by 2030. In pursuit of that vision, YKK (Türkiye) A.Ş introduced the Detachable Button & Rivet (a product crafted entirely from recycled materials and designed for complete recyclability) at the Kingpins Show two years ago. The innovation allows accessories to be easily separated from fabric so that the metal components can be reintegrated into the production cycle as raw materials.

Building on that success, our new second-generation product, the Recycled Mono-material Detachable Button & Rivet, sets an even higher standard for circularity in the denim industry. It stands as the most sustainable metal accessory on the market, driving a future where every design decision contributes to a greener, more circular economy.

This achievement is more than a recognition of exceptional design; it is a call for the fashion industry to embrace sustainability without sacrificing creativity. By continuously pushing boundaries and focusing on innovation and the environment, YKK is setting trends and shaping the future of fashion.

About YKK®

Founded in 1934, YKK® has set the standard for quality and innovation in fastening solutions. Operating in 72 countries and regions, YKK® continues to lead the industry with its commitment to sustainable manufacturing and social responsibility.