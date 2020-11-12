Yoox Net-a-Porter and The Prince's Foundation launch collection

The Yoox Net-a-Porter Group has joined forces with The Prince’s Foundation, the charity run by Prince Charles, to launch a sustainable luxury ready-to-wear collection. Comprised of 18 pieces and including both womenswear and menswear, the capsule is branded "Yoox Net-a-Porter for The Prince's Foundation."

The capsule is the culmination of The Modern Artisan project, a partnership between the YNAP and The Prince's Foundation first announced one year ago . The project aims to strengthen textile skills of trainee artisans in the UK and Italy to equip them for producing luxury apparel collections to the highest standards.

The collection was designed in Italy and crafted in the UK, to celebrate the rich heritage and futures of both British and Italian textile craftsmanship.

Modern Artisan project trains designers to combine traditional skill with technology

The project has equipped its trainee artisans with the skills needed to bring a luxury collection to market in today's world, utilizing data insights, sustainable practices and traditional production skills.

“The Modern Artisan project harnesses big data and artificial intelligence to transform the ancient profession of craftsmanship into a contemporary career," Federico Marchetti, YNAP chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "We have equipped the next generation of artisans with the digital tools of the trade to navigate an ever-evolving landscape."

Six Italian students from the research laboratory of Politecnico di Milano’s Fashion in Process led the design of the collection, while British artisans trained in small batch productions skills at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland. The students were all taught how to process image data and use AI visual recognition to inform their designs.

The Yoox Net-a-Porter for The Prince's Foundation is currently available through Net-a-Porter, with prices ranging from 475 to 1,495 dollars. All profits from the sale of the collection will be donated to The Prince's Foundation, and will be used to develop and deliver training programs to preserve traditional textile skills.

Images: Yoox Net-a-Porter