Yoox Net-a-Porter Group bans Angora

London - Luxury online retail giant, Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP) has committed to ending the sale of angora across all its platforms. The move comes not long after YNAP announced it had implemented a fur-free policy across all its multi-brand online stores, essentially banning all items and products made from real fur.

YNAP decision to end all sales of angora products has been confirmed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who were the first to expose the systematic animal abuse and cruelty linked to the Chinese angora industry. "Regardless of whether fur or angora was obtained by gassing, electrocuting, bludgeoning or by being ripped from a terrified, conscious animal, it's always a product of extreme cruelty – which most stylish women and designers have turned their backs on as demand for sustainable vegan fashion has soared," comments PETA Director of International Programmes Mimi Bekhechi.

"By introducing a ban on angora in line with its ban on fur, Yoox Net-a-Porter Group is securing its place as the premier luxury fashion destination – now and into the future." Since PETA first released its undercover angora expose was released back in late 2013, an increasing number of high-end designers such as Calvin Klein, Roland Mouret, and Stella McCartney have banned angora as well as high street retailers such as H&M, Benetton and Zara. The Chinese angora industry, which previously supplied 90 percent of the world's angora, reported an 85 percent decrease the year following the expose release, with the decline remaining consistent, according to PETA.

