Yoox unveils AI-powered virtual styling suite

Yoox, part of the Yoox Net-a-Porter group, has introduced a new feature targeting millennials, an AI-powered virtual styling suite that is designed to help customers explore the Yoox catalogue in a new interactive and engaging way.

Conceived and designed by the Yoox research and development team, the YooxMirror immersive styling suite displays more than 250 products per week across 9 unique fashion themes with the aim of creating a more engaging shopping experience.

The YooxMirror interface has a similar feel to Instagram Stories and Snapchat, where customers swipe through the curated selection of products based around the different themes each day, as well as personalised recommendations to complement the styles they’re browsing.

At the centre of the virtual styling suite is a fashion-conscious avatar called Daisy, who not only models the outfits but also guides customers around the suite. Customers can choose male or female 3D avatars, which are available in a range of skin tones, which can then be dressed and styled.

The virtual try-on allows customers to mix and match clothing and accessories from Yoox’s brands, across various categories including dresses, outerwear, shoes and bags, and once the model is styled the feature allows the looks to be shared across social media, as well as be added to a Yoox wishlist or straight to the checkout basket to purchase the selected looks.

Paolo Mascio, president of Yoox, said in a statement: “The introduction of YooxMirror represents an important move for us, offering our customers something personalised and memorable which is also a brand-new way to explore the very best of Yoox.

“We are so excited by the potential of this initiative that we will not limit our avatar Daisy to the styling suite – taking over our Instagram she is going to become the personification of Yoox, allowing us an even more direct contact with our followers and customers.”

Behind what looks like a playful dress-up app feature is complex technology stresses Yoox, which builds upon the work of its merchandising and styling team using sophisticated algorithms to detect visual elements, such as colour, pattern, and shape within a product image. Deep learning networks extract product attributes to select alternative items which work best with each other and then virtual reality technology is used to fit the selected items on a 3D model.

The concept is very similar to those being adopted by the beauty industry, such as YouCam Makeup, the virtual beauty app that allows users to give themselves a ‘true-to-life’ virtual makeover by applying cosmetics products on to selfie photos, as well as offering assistance on identifying the best colours for specific skin tones and find the most flattering makeup style.

YooxMirror is the latest feature from Yoox using AI technology as part of its Man and Machine synergies. In November, it launched its own-brand, 8 by Yoox , a bi-annual capsule collection that is powered by artificial intelligence to “tap into the pulse” of its customers.

Yoox was established in 2000 and offers fashion and accessories across women, men and kids categories, as well as a design and art lifestyle offering. It ships to more than 100 countries around the world.

YooxMirror is available on Yoox’s iOS app.

Images: courtesy of Yoox