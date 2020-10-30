Yoox upgrades AI-powered virtual styling suite

Yoox, part of the Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) group, has announced that its AI-powered virtual styling suite now offers 50,000 fully digitized products.

The new upgraded tool also features a completely new layout and the entire collection of 8 by Yoox, the Italian company’s own-brand, has for the first time been fully digitized for the virtual dressing room.

A share function has also been added, allowing users to share looks on their social media channels.

Launched in 2018, YooxMirror allows app users to dress digital avatars of themselves in virtual clothing to get an idea of how the outfit would look. It was one of the earlier brands to give the fitting room a digital makeover, something likely to accelerate due to Covid-19.

In fact, the global virtual fitting room market is forecast to more than double from 3 million dollars in 2019 to 6.5 million dollars by 2025, according to recent research.