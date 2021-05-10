Your chance to join the Condé Nast College Big Beauty Weekend

Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design is proud to present the first Big Beauty Weekend which will take place on the 12th and 13th June... and the good news is, you’re invited!

The schedule for the online event has been put together in collaboration with the British Beauty Council Education Pillar and it’s packed with appearances by star names and big brands. There will also be exclusive panel discussions where you can ask questions of some of the industry’s deepest thinkers as they give their views on the big issues facing the world of beauty like Diversity and Sustainability. Those taking part include Weleda Chief Executive, Jayn Sterland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, Sian Sutherland and Phil Cummings from Walgreens Boots Alliance - the biggest name in High Street beauty sales. Sharmadein Reid, founder of WAH nails will be giving her take on diversity in the business alongside Jenni Middleton from WGSN and Gareth James from beauty digital marketeers, Foundation Agency.

The College’s own Creative Director, Sara Hassan (formerly Bri$sh Vogue and Sunday Times Style) will host the event alongside Course Leader for Digital Content Creation and multi-award-winning beauty journalist and brand consultant, Sophie Cullen (Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Japan, Condé Nast Glamour, The Evening Standard, Daily Mail, and many more).

It’s a must-attend event for anyone interested in the beauty industry, from seasoned professionals and experts to those just starIng out with a dream. No experience is necessary, just a passion for the world of beauty.

The Big Beauty Weekend will bring two days of skincare, hair and make-up demos and masterclasses. Among the top names you’ll be able to meet will be giants of the business including Maria Hatzistefanis CEO of Rodial. Maria founded the ground-breaking skincare group in 1999 having identified a gap in the skincare market launching hugely popular products like Dragon’s Blood and Snake Serum. She’ll share many of her secrets as she explains to the Big Beauty Weekend crowd how to set up your own beauty business empire.

Alexia Inge, CEO of Cult Beauty says of herself, “I co-founded Cult Beauty as a prolific consumer of beauty products who was frustrated with being oversold and manipulated by the negative sides of the beauty industry.” Alexia will give her unique insights into the biggest beauty trends of 2021 from the perspective of the world’s biggest online beauty platform.

Anyone who’s ever struggled to create that perfect eyebrow will be thrilled to take part in the brow masterclass from Laurretta Power, National brow artist and Head of Artistry, Benefit Cosmetics UK & Ireland where they’ll receive expert tips and advice and also a full run-down of the products they need to guarantee an on point arch every time.

If you love the idea of being a beauty photographer but don’t know where to start, Claire Luxton will have the answers you need. Claire’s work has been exhibited around the world from London to Miami and Switzerland to Singapore and in numerous top publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Glamour and in successful collaborations with global brands like Adobe and McQueens.

If climate change is your passion, make sure not to miss the appearance of Oriele Frank, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer for Elemis. She’s stated her own commitment to the cause saying, “I think the UK is going to start leading the change in attitudes towards the environment, and as a beauty brand in Britain we need to really be leaders in the fight against climate change.” To learn more about how Oriele and Elemis plan to do their bit to save the planet, come to hear her in conversation with Sophie Cullen.

Allure is the biggest beauty magazine in the world, and we’re really excited to have Editor-in-Chief Michelle Lee here to be interviewed by Zoe Souter (British Vogue, Easy Living, Head of Stakeholder Engagement at Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design. Find out how Michelle worked her way to the top of her trade, and discover why she’s passionate about diversity and digital and how she’s determined the beauty industry should discuss the inevitably of ageing in more positive ways.

If you want to be a part of the Big Beauty Weekend and to enjoy the experts, the networking and the great beauty tips, tickets are on sale here