Yours Clothing: Where every body belongs and every career can thrive

Fashion should fit you, not the other way around. That’s the philosophy that has driven Yours Clothing since Andrew Killingsworth started out on a market stall in 1994. His goal was simple: deliver on-trend, affordable fashion that genuinely fits women of every size.

Today, that mission powers a fast-growing omnichannel brand with 100 UK stores, seven international websites, and a growing digital footprint. For anyone looking to build a career that moves forward, Yours Clothing combines purpose with a sharp commercial edge.

From entrepreneurial spirit to retail force

Growth at Yours Clothing is visible, and measurable. In 2025, the company moved into a brand-new 45,000-square-metre head office in Peterborough, bringing management and distribution under one roof. Buying and merchandising teams dive into data to fine-tune assortments, garment technologists test fit, digital specialists drive online growth, and logistics keep the whole operation running smoothly.

Credits: Yours Clothing

The result? A tightly connected retail ecosystem where collaboration is cross-functional, decisions are agile, and everyone sees the bigger picture. Store expansion keeps pace with this ambition, last year alone, five stores moved into upgraded units and five new stores opened in Castleford, Bangor (NI), Wakefield, Chelmsley Wood, and Newtonabbey. The brand’s first outlet centre store last year marked another step in reaching new communities.

Credits: Yours Clothing

Yours Clothing’s “same price for every size” approach and dedication to flattering fits aren’t just policies, they define who we are. Team members feel it too: “Helping people find clothes that make them feel confident is one of my favourite parts of working here,” says one head office colleague. Store teams take pride in representing inclusive fashion, describing “a friendly, supportive environment where everyone works together.”

The culture blends ambition with approachability. An on-site kitchen serves freshly prepared meals for just four pounds, reinforcing a sense of community. Competitive salaries, performance bonuses, and a 50 percent staff discount reward commitment. And social impact matters too: last Christmas, the team delivered 400 hampers to Barnardo’s.

Credits: Yours Clothing

Expansion means opportunity. Yours Clothing has a proven track record of internal progression. Entry-level roles often evolve into cross-department positions spanning merchandising, digital commerce, operations, and supply chain. Student placements and work experience programmes offer hands-on exposure, while new roles are continuously created to match performance and expansion.

For those passionate about fashion, inclusivity, and professional growth, Yours Clothing offers a workplace where every body is celebrated, every idea counts, and every ambition is supported.