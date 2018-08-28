Yves Saint Laurent to open beauty hotel during New York Fashion Week

Yves Saint Laurent is set to kick off New York Fashion Week in a big way.

The brand is set to open a beauty hotel at a townhouse in the city’s SoHo neighborhood. Each room will showcase YSL Beauty’s newest cosmetics including the Rouge Pur Couture lipstick and the scent Black Opium Eau de Parfum.

The five floor exhibition will offer decor meant to be an extension of the brand’s signature color and designs as well as a lounge, rooftop pop-up shop, an YSL Beauty Café and indoor pool. The showcase will also feature makeup counters and instructional workshops.

The YSL Beauty Hotel will be similar to the brand’s pop ups in Paris and Hong Kong earlier this year and is set to run from September 8 to 9.

Photo credit: Courtesy of the brand.