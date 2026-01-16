Zalando and Karla Otto named new patrons of ANDAM 2026 awards

The ANDAM 2026 awards welcome two new financial partners: online retailer Zalando and German communications agency Karla Otto.

This is a first for the Zalando platform. In addition to its financial support, it will assist designers with digital marketing and distribution.

“We are delighted to enter into this partnership with ANDAM and look forward to seeing how the designers will push their boundaries for this new edition,” said Laura Toledano, general manager for Western Europe at Zalando, in a statement. “By joining ANDAM, we want to help emerging designers translate their creative vision into sustainable brand development that can resonate across Europe. Thanks to our expertise, we can support their growth by focusing on the long-term desirability of their brand, while allowing them to focus on what they do best: shaping the future of fashion.”

Karla Otto, which was already a partner as the awards' press office, is deepening its commitment. In 2026, the agency will become a patron.

“Supporting this organisation has been an integral part of our journey for many years, driven by a shared passion for discovering and nurturing new talent,” said Alexander Werz, CEO and co-founder. “I look forward to starting this new chapter and meeting the talented designers who will shape the future of fashion.”

As a reminder, the ANDAM awards are led by Nathalie Dufour, founder and managing director of the Association Nationale pour le Développement des Arts de la Mode (ANDAM). It includes a total prize fund of 700,000 euros: the Grand Prize of 300,000 euros; the Special Prize of 100,000 euros; the Pierre Bergé Prize of 100,000 euros; the Fashion Accessories Prize of 100,000 euros; and the Innovation Prize of 100,000 euros. The awards are supported by an enhanced mentorship programme.

Patrons renew their support for ANDAM's initiative each year. These include its historic institutional partners, the Ministry of Culture and Le Défi. Other supporters are AMI Paris (which joined in 2025), Balenciaga, Bureau Betak, Chanel, Chloé, and the Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent foundation. The list also includes Galeries Lafayette, Hermès, Instagram, Kering, Lacoste, Longchamp, LVMH, L'Oréal Paris, Otb, Saint Laurent, Swarovski and WSN.