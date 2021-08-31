Zalando inks partnership with Not Just A Label amid designer category push

Zalando has announced a partnership with designer platform Not Just A Label to introduce its customers to emerging brands.

The deal comes as Zalando continues to step up its presence in the upmarket segment.

The German e-tail giant said Monday it has launched over 50 advanced contemporary and luxury brands on its platform in 2021.

Those brands include Missoni, Christopher Kane, 032C and Mansur Gavriel.

“By 2025 it is expected that Gen-Z and Millennials will conduct the majority of luxury purchases,” said Zalando Designer buying director Anaheta Metghalchi in a release.

“We are uniquely positioned to provide our customers - among them a high share of Gen-Z and Millennials - with an incredible cross-category offering in an online environment.”

Metghalchi said Zalando is “doubling down” on its designer category and is linking with partners to focus on growing a more sustainable, diverse and inclusive assortment “to contribute to positive change for our customers and the industry”.

The designer push is accompanied by a dedicated marketing campaign - called ‘Luxury on Your Terms’ - featuring star talent Lachlan Watson, Coco Capitán and Ib Kamara.