Zalando, Next and Asos stop selling Boohoo brands after damning report

Online retail giants Zalando, Next and Asos have removed Boohoo’s brands and collections from their websites following the Sunday Times report of modern slavery allegations at a supplier’s factory in Leicester.

The report, which revealed factory workers were paid less than half the national working wage, received just 3.50 pounds an hour, in addition to not having access to face masks and adequate personal protection equipment.

The fast fashion retailer declined to comment on the quick responses from other retailers, sending its share value down a further 12 percent on Tuesday after a16 percent slump the day before, reported the BBC.

There is a problem for Boohoo to answer

“Next concluded there is a case for Boohoo Group to answer,” said a spokesman for the retailer.” As a result, last week Next removed the Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing branded items it was selling previously, from all Next websites.” The company said it has set up its own investigation over the claims.

“Next is not pre-judging the outcome of this process and no final decision has been made, however, while there is a case to answer, these labels will remain suspended from all Next websites,” the spokesman said.

Berlin-based online fashion platform Zalando said it “has made the decision to delist all products by Boohoo Group and subsidiaries and pause all new business with Boohoo effective 7 July”.

“We expect our partners to apply similar fundamental priorities and will distance ourselves from those who don’t.” The online giant said it will take action “to address endemic human rights issues identified with Boohoo and in their supply chain”.

“Only once all corrective actions have been satisfactorily addressed by Boohoo, can a conversation be revisited to discuss the commercial relationship between Zalando and the Boohoo group moving forward.”

Asos suspended sales of Boohoo Group merchandise, albeit temporarily. It is understood the suspension will remain pending the outcome of Boohoo’s investigation.

