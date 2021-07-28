ZAMT BERLIN: SS 2022

We are a brand for premium sustainable leather accessories and fashion.

Designed in Berlin.

Handmade in Europe.

Premium

ZAMT uses European, vegetable tanned leather only. Our tanneries are specialized in using organic tannins — for a natural, eco-friendly process. The hides are a by-product of the meat-eating industry and would otherwise be thrown away. To minimize the negative effects of transport,we do not treat the materials with environmentally harming conservatives. We also use premium overproduce italian nappa leather to limit our use of resources and create unique soft leather styles we love.

Timeless

ZAMT creates leather essentials that age beautifully by absorbing the traces of life and developing a priceless patina. The results are conscious, timeless goods that can be worn for a lifetime.

Ethical

Every ZAMT product is ethically handcrafted in Europe. Our manufacturers are selected with great care, ensuring a non-exploitative environment, fair working conditions and a love for nature and its preservation. Respecting human rights and the abolition of child labour are non-negotiable to us. For us, ethical means respect for people and nature. We treat people and nature as we would like to be treated. That mantra guides us in every decision making.

Local

We try to make all ZAMT goods close to Berlin with our manufacturers in Poland and Germany. Our efforts are further highlighted with our partnership with WALDFREUNDE using deer hides from wild animals from the forests of Brandenburg. But we see ZAMT and our passion for creation and design as a driving force to connect with people and cultures, too. So it happens that we fall in love with people, cultures and their skills putting some distance between us and our artisans. Like with our partners from Izmir in Turkey. Our Leitidee to minimize unnecessary transport stays though. Hence we source the materials for the products from the proximity of the artisans. In Izmir, Turkey the tannery is just a stone's throw from the atelier and the cotton for the canvas comes from Turkey, too.

Nature protection

By using deer hides from hunted wild animals from the forests of Brandenburg we support the preservation of nature. In Germany the natural predators are still outnumbered. The forester ́s role to limit the population of deers is vital for the forest ́s healthy eco system. Otherwise the damage to the trees by a out-of-control deer population would have a devastating effect to the bio diversity. It would overthrow the efforts of bringing back a mixed forest and reducing the domination of only coniferous forests and it ́s called „green desert“ effect, which means a lack of bio diversity and wildlife both flora and fauna. Mixed forests effect importantly the ground water level having a way bigger capacity of water storage. They play a vital part in a system of protection measures for natural catastrophes like floodings.

Vegan

ZAMT BERLIN introduces its first vegan line with a highly sustainable plant based vegan leather made from cactus. Our aim is to offer products that are cruelty free, sustainable, without any toxic chemicals, phthalates and PVC and long lasting. The cactus leather lives up to our high standards of durability, esthetic and sensory quality.The leather as a smooth touch and a classy look.

Innovative

ZAMT implemented not only successfully the cactus leather as an integral part of the collection but also is collaborating with local foresters close to Berlin to directly use the leather hides from deers.

Commitments

Even though we try to check all the boxes with how we do business in a ethical and sustainable way we walk the extra mile and commit one percent of our annual sales from this season to support environmental solutions to preserve the planet for us and the generations to come.

New SS22 Collection

Charly: Soft and fluffy

The Charly is so fluffy and soft you ́ll not imagine to live without it anymore. Good thing, used as a pillow you ́ll not even have to separate from Charly when going to bed. Handmade in Poland from Italian nappa leather.

Django: Gives (even more) freedom

A versatile, permanent addition to your wardrobe. Can is enduring and gives you the freedom to do as you please. Handmade in Poland.

Finchie Canvas: Bring back the Style

A throwback to the ever-inspiring era of cotton canvas mixes from the 90 ́s. Oui, oui we do have a Parisian past!

Rin & Rin S: Opulent minimalism

Two luxurious pieces of nappa leather with intriguing cuts make for an opulent shopper. Handmade in Poland from Italian nappa leather.

Leah: Elegance with a twist

The tote bag that does not go unnoticed. Leah offers you enough room for all the errands to run lifting every outfit to the next level. Handmade in Poland from pure vegetable tanned leather.

Leyan: Cross-body pouch

Handmade in Poland.

Read more about ZAMT BERLIN on the brandpage: