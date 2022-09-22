ZAMT x CLOTHESfriends x Staiy: “Discover Sustainable Fashion Week Outfits – Rent, Style, Swap, Repeat”

How can one counteract the overconsumption and the enormous consumption of resources of the biannual Fashion Weeks from Berlin to Paris - without losing the variety and fun of fashion? In response to tackle this challenge, the fashion rental platform CLOTHESfriends, the sustainable marketplace Staiy and the sustainable fashion brand ZAMT Berlin joined forces to realize an event concept that represents the versatility and potential of of circular fashion.

On September 6, the three companies hosted a press event followed by a community opening at the ZAMT & Friends Concept Store in Berlin Mitte: in a relaxed atmosphere, visitors had the opportunity to rent, swap and shop their Fashion Week outfits. The products for rent were represented as a curated selection of CLOTHESfriends, consisting of products coming from app users and partner brands, including selected pieces from the upcycling label Rebirth Studios by AboutYou, the jeans manufacturer Dawn Denim or the Hamburg-based sustainable fashion brand Jan'n June. The range to shop and discover was complemented by the sustainably produced bags and accessories by ZAMT Berlin, which are characterized by their timeless design and vegan as well as recycled materials. Staiy's selection showcased some of the best pieces from their over 200 partners, who represent the leading edge of sustainable lifestyle and fashion brands, rounding up Fashion Week looks for an alternative to the classic shopping experience.

Picture: ZAMT, courtesy of the brand

The event was supported by Studio2Retail, an initiative of the Fashion Council Germany and the Berlin Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Businesses, which awarded the concept with prize money as part of Berlin Fashion Week "The event concept convinced the STUDIO2RETAIL jury with its innovative approach to sustainable and conscious fashion consumption, which was shown to consumers in an entertaining and positive atmosphere. We are pleased that the event attracted so many interested people and that we were able to support the implementation with the prize money. An important step towards a sustainable future for the fashion industry and an enrichment for Berlin Fashion Week!" – Scott Lipinski, CEO Fashion Council Germany and jury member Studio2Retail.

Panel talk: "Influencing for Good"

The event was rounded up with a panel talk on the topic of "Influencing for Good", that highlighted the opportunities for collaboration between fashion brands and content creators. Liz Thieme (founder of Rebirth Studios by AboutYou), Irfan Ahmad (content creator on Instagram and TikTok @berlinjesus), Cheyenne Tulsa (model and creative director of Cotiere) and Anastasia Barner (founder of FeMentor) talk about the movements of social media and how they can be connected with the increasing awareness for a more sustainable consumption.

An event experience that goes beyond fashion week

With the event during Berlin Fashion Week, ZAMT Berlin, Staiy and CLOTHESfriends were also celebrating the start of their long-term collaboration of the joint concept store. The vision: By combining the complementary approaches of sustainable design, fair production, the screened selection of brands and the extended lifespan of clothes with fashion rental as well as secondhand pieces, circular fashion is united in one store experience.

"When we launched the concept store with ZAMT in 2018, our motivation was to create a hub for sustainable fashion that reflects all connecting factors - which is exactly what we are doing through the collaboration of ZAMT Berlin, Staiy and CLOTHESfriends. I am amazed by the positive response of the guests at the event and how is visible that we not only share common values, but also give our communities a place to get informed, discover sustainable brands and innovative ideas - making our collective impact even bigger, driving a long-term change." - Max Reinhardt, Co-Founder of ZAMT Berlin

Picture: ZAMT, courtesy of the brand